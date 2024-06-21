Retiring teachers sent off at Superannuation Banquet

Teachers from Prince Albert and area celebrated their retirement with the annual Superannuation Banquet hosted by the Prince Albert and Area Teachers’ Association (PAATA) at the Wildlife Federation Banquet and Convention Centre on Wednesday, June 21.

A grand total of 17 retirees were recognized, 11 of which attended in person. PAATA President Jean-Marc Belliveau acted as emcee, and said the banquet is their way of showing appreciation for those years of service.

“It’s a special night for the teachers,” he said. “(It’s) just a way to celebrate them and to make sure that they’re off to a good start in their new journeys.”

The evening also included representatives from the Superannuated Teachers of Saskatchewan. Former Saskatchewan Rivers board chair Barry Hollick spoke about the benefits of the retired teachers association on a local level and broke down what happens at the annual “To Hell with the Bell” brunch. Provincial Superannuated Teachers of Saskatchewan president-elect Sue Amundrud broke down the benefits of the organization and what changes with health plans when retirement happens.

“There’s the Superannuated Teachers, there is the provincial level and a Prince Albert chapter that they can join and find a group of peers, teachers and colleagues that they can connect with afterwards,” Belliveau said.

Councillor and educator Darren Solomon brought greetings from the city and Elizbeth Hutton Kristianson of the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF), brought greetings on behalf of the union. The Saskatchewan Rivers School Division was represented by board chair Darlene Rowden. Prince Albert Catholic School Division board chair Suzanne Stubbs was unable to attend.

Belliveau also introduced the members of the PAATA executive.

The event is a long-standing tradition for the PAATA.

“I’m not exactly sure (about) the date that this started. It’s been decades that this celebration has been going on,” Belliveau said.

The retirees were given a grand entry led by Piper Dave Monette and Elder Liz Settee said a blessing before dinner.

The retirees in attendance who had an opportunity to speak were Rick Croshaw, Shannon Fiddler, Ron Fines, Marcia Klein, Laureen Lussier, Glenda Mooney, Carmel-Lee Sayers, Matt Tretiak and Shannon Vey.

The retiring teachers were from Birch Hills, Ecole Vickers, King George and Big River among others.

“I welcome new retirees as they embark on a new and exciting chapter on their journey through life. I wish them to cherish memories. I wish all my newly retired PAATA members, here’s to cherished memories made and new friendships forged,” Belliveau said during his closing remarks.

Recognized but unable to attend were Alanna Banman, Dean Bernier, David Dunn, Bruce Friesen, Marc Gaumond, Lynne Hunter, Jacquelin Johnson and Robert Tomyn.

The PAATA also recognized honourary members for their contributions to the union at the local or provincial level. Recognized this year were Virgina Kostyniuk, Shannon McElligott and Carolyn Vis.

“I would like to thank all the teachers for a wonderful night. Wouldn’t happen without their commitment in the community and their dedication to students,” Belliveau said.

