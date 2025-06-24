Retiring teachers sent off at annual Superannuation Banquet

Teachers from Prince Albert and area celebrated their retirement with the annual Superannuation Banquet hosted by the Prince Albert and Area Teachers’ Association (PAATA) at the Wildlife Federation Banquet and Convention Centre on Wednesday, June 18.

A grand total of 18 retirees were recognized, eight of which attended in person. Newly elected PAATA President Lori Gray was in attendance before officially taking the helm in July.

“As President, I really want to represent teachers and what teachers need,” Gray said. “My biggest focus will be in supporting teachers and making sure that they have a voice and that they are well represented.”

Gray previous served as the Local Implementation and Negotiation Committee (LINC) Chair for the Saskatchewan Rivers School Division.

“Since I’ve become involved with PAATA, I just have grown every year. My interest has grown. I was LINC Chair for Sask Rivers and I went through the negotiation process. I really enjoy working with people and helping people just develop what is best in them and I thought as President I could really help them to do that.”

Local Implementation and Negotiation Committees, elected by members or appointed by the Executive of each local association, negotiate teaching and learning conditions that reflect the particular needs of the local collective.

Gray, who teaches at Carlton Comprehensive High School, is entering her 20th year as a teacher. She has taught in Saskatchewan Rivers her entire career including stops Carlton, PACI and WP Sandin in Shellbrook, primarily as an English teacher.

Gray said the Superannuation Banquet is a nice way to acknowledge the work of retiring teachers.

“They have put their lives into their jobs,” she said. “We need to celebrate everything that they’ve given to the children, (and) to the profession. They need to be acknowledged and celebrated.”

Outgoing PAATA President Jean-Marc Belliveau acted as emcee for the evening. The evening also included representatives from the Superannuated Teachers of Saskatchewan. Former Saskatchewan Rivers board chair Barry Hollick spoke about the benefits of the retired teachers association on a local level and broke down what happens at the annual “To Hell with the Bell” brunch. Provincial Superannuated Teachers of Saskatchewan president-elect Sue Amundrud broke down the benefits of the organization and what changes with health plans when retirement happens.

Councillor and educator Darren Solomon brought greetings from the city and President Samantha Becotte of the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF), brought greetings on behalf of the union. The Saskatchewan Rivers School Division was represented by board chair Cher Bloom. Prince Albert Catholic School Division board chair Suzanne Stubbs was unable to attend but vice chair Pat Hordyksi substituted on behalf of the division.

She said that it is nice that the Superannuation Banquet represents urban, rural, Saskatchewan Rivers and the Prince Albert Catholic School Division.

“We get to represent not just Prince Albert, but Prince Albert and area. It’s a nice event to encompass everyone,” Gray said. “It’s nice to have that acknowledgement come from multiple sources,” she added.

Belliveau also introduced the members of the PAATA executive and the organizing committee for the event. The event is a long-standing tradition for the PAATA.

The retirees were given a grand entry led by Piper Dave Monette and Elder Liz Settee said a blessing before dinner.

The retirees in attendance who spoke were Trena Close, Tom Mack, Shelley Krammer, Shannon Auramenko, Father Harry Shalahub, Lisa Howat, Jennie Enns and Denise Wilkinson.

The retiring teachers were from Birch Hills, Westview, Canwood, WJ Berezowsky, Ecole St. Mary High School and St. Francis, among others.

Recognized but unable to attend were Roger Dorval, Raquel Tournier, Pam Anderson-Klaasen, Jamie Zurakowski, David Zultok, Carol Zoltok and Rachel Kraus.

The PAATA also recognized honourary members for their contributions to the union at the local or provincial level. Recognized this year were Shannon Fiddler and Rosemary Smyth.

