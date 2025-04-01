Retired nurse Kutzan urges Liberals to rally behind NDP to defeat Conservatives in Prince Albert

Former registered nurse and provincial NDP riding association president Virginia Kutzan has announce her readiness to represent the party in the April 28 federal election.



Kutzan spoke to supporters at the Union Centre in Prince Albert on Saturday where she officially launched her campaign. In the last government, the NDP partnered with the ruling Liberals to pass legislation. On Saturday, Kutzan said urged supporters from both parties to rally together to beat the Conservatives in Prince Albert.



“I believe that the Liberals and the NDP in this riding can beat the Conservatives,” Kutzan told reporters afterwards. “If we consolidate our votes together behind myself as the candidate here, I believe we can win.”



Kutzan spent 45 years as a registered nurse—44 of which were in Prince Albert—before retiring in 2018. During her career she was actively involved in the Saskatchewan Union of Nurses, and was the first woman on the Workers’ Compensation Act Committee.



After retiring, Kutzan became president of the Prince Albert Carlton NDP constituency association. After working behind the scenes at the provincial level for so many years, Kutzan said developments south of the border convinced her to step up and run federally.



“I’ve really never felt so upset, full of angst, (and) disturbed, by the threats to our country from the occupant of the White House,” Kutzan said. “I really felt that I needed to do more than just sit home and worry.”



Kutzan said she was encouraged by how many people showed up to her campaign launch on Saturday. Going forward, she said her campaign would focus on the positives.



“I don’t want negativity,” she said. “I want the positive energy of this campaign to go forward and to give people hope because I do think it’s time for a change. It doesn’t matter how long or what party, if you’re in too long, you’re in too long (and) it’s time for a change.”



Prince Albert NDP riding association treasurer Peter Friedrichsen introduced Kutzan at Saturday’s gathering. Friedrichsen said Kutzan was driven by commitment to protect Canada’s sovereignty and uphold the values that make Canada strong.



“Virginia believes we need to defend our Canadian values where everyone can feel safe and respected regardless of race, ethnicity, religion, or sexual orientation,” Friedrichsen said. “This election is about defending the Canadian way of life and ensuring a better future for all.”



Kutzan is one of three candidates running in the Constituency of Prince Albert. The others are incumbent Conservative MP Randy Hoback, and the Liberal Party’s Chris Hadubiak. Election Day is April 28.



–with files from Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald