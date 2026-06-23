Residents raise concerns as proposed recovery homes in Yorkton advances

Andrea Moss

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

YORKTON — Questions and concerns are mounting among residents in parts of Yorkton as a proposal to establish recovery homes in two neighbourhood locations remains in its early stages.

Poundmaker’s Lodge Treatment Centres has confirmed it has purchased two properties in the city—one at 7 Driftwood Crescent and another at 395 Riverview—and is working with the Saskatchewan government under a five-year agreement to provide recovery beds across the province.

The developments have drawn attention from nearby residents, with the City of Yorkton fielding inquiries about zoning, approvals and the intended use of the homes.

Carla Jamison, a community engagement officer with Poundmaker’s Lodge, said the facilities are not addiction treatment centres, but rather recovery homes for individuals who have already completed formal treatment programs.

“These are supportive, sober-living environments where people can continue their recovery journey,” Jamison said in an interview. “Residents must apply, be committed to recovery and go through a screening process before being accepted.”

She said the homes would provide structured, supervised housing, including around-the-clock support. Clients would typically stay for an extended period — potentially more than a year — to help them rebuild routines and reconnect with community supports such as employment and family.

The Yorkton locations are expected to include small numbers of residents. Plans include separate spaces for men and women, though final details have not been confirmed.

Recovery homes are intended to act as a bridge between treatment and independent living, providing a stable and substance-free setting where individuals can strengthen coping skills and maintain sobriety.

Despite that distinction, the proposal has sparked concern among some neighbours, particularly around the Driftwood Crescent property, where zoning has become a key issue.

City officials say no formal permit applications have been submitted, leaving uncertainty around how the developments would proceed.

“We’ve had discussions, but without completed applications we can’t determine how the zoning bylaw applies,” said Michael Eger, the city’s director of planning and development.

He noted that the Driftwood Crescent location is unlikely to meet current zoning requirements for the proposed use. Any request for a zoning change would need to go before city council and include a formal public consultation process.

That process would involve notifying nearby property owners, advertising the proposal publicly and holding a hearing where residents could provide feedback before council makes a decision.

Eger said such a hearing is not expected until at least August, and may not happen at all if the proposal does not advance to that stage.

At the Riverview location, which is zoned for neighbourhood commercial use, the situation is less clear. Certain types of health-related services may be permitted, but officials say they cannot confirm how the proposal would be classified without a formal application.

“The details have shifted over time, so it’s difficult to say exactly how it will be evaluated,” Eger said.

He added that council decisions in cases like this often involve balancing community concerns with broader needs for services, such as addiction recovery supports.

“There’s no fixed formula,” he said. “Council has to weigh the impact on the neighbourhood against the value of the service being provided.”

Jamison said Poundmaker’s Lodge is continuing discussions with the city and acknowledged that approvals are not guaranteed. She emphasized that no residents will be placed in either home until all required municipal approvals are secured.

At the provincial level, Mental Health and Addictions Minister Lori Carr confirmed the agreement with Poundmaker’s Lodge spans five years but declined to provide details on the cost per bed, citing confidentiality around private contracts.

The issue is expected to continue drawing attention as it moves through the municipal process. City officials say residents will have formal opportunities to voice their concerns if the proposals proceed to a public hearing.

In the meantime, both the city and Poundmaker’s Lodge say discussions are ongoing, with the future of the projects still uncertain.