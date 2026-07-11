Residents of Prince Albert strongly encouraged to complete Census

The City of Prince Albert is asking residents who have not completed their 2026 Census questionnaire to do so as quickly as possible to support Prince Albert’s future for the next 5 years.

“Folks, the bottom line is that every head counted means federal and provincial money for the city,” Mayor Bill Powalinsky said in a press release. “We strongly believe the last Census undercounted our population, and we lost grants and funding like crazy.”

Census follow-up activities begun on May 12, with official Statisics Canada employees contacting residents through mail, email, phone, and home visits.

In 2021, Prince Albert’s population was about 37,700, but the city believes it is closer to 45,000.

Powalinsky said an undercount could mean Prince Albert does not receive adequate funding to support the city’s residents.

City funding and grants from the government heavily rely on population count and census data. Major examples of how funding is used in Prince Albert include, infrastructure, recreation, community safety and well-being programs.

A household’s failure to complete the census can result in a fine up to $500 under the Statistics Act.

Census workers carry official photo identification issued by Statistics Canada, and legitimate phone calls about the Census will display “GOC/GDC” on the caller ID.

Residents who still need to complete their questionnaire can do so in a few minutes by phone at the official Census Help Line at 1-8833-852-2026 and for TTY hearing/speech impaired service, 1-833-830-3109.

Residents can also complete their census online by entering their individual 16-digit access code that was mailed to their household through the Statistics Canada Portal.

In person competition of the census is also available to residents through doorstep visits from Statistics Canada employees.

Census questionnaires can also be completed through mail and returned to Statistics Canada for residents who received a physical questionnaire.

Data collected from the census and population count is extremely important for the future of Prince Albert said city officials.

More information about the 2026 Census can be found on the Statistics Canada official website https://www.census.gc.ca/