Residents of Prince Albert reminded about school zone safety

Like other organizations in Prince Albert such as the RCMP, Prince Albert Police Service and City of Prince Albert, Parkland Ambulance also reminds people to be aware as school begins.

Lyle Karasiuk, Director of Logistics and Public Affairs for Parkland Ambulance had a few reminders for people including one that came from his own morning on Tuesday, the first day of school.

Karaisuk said that as he was driving around Prince Albert he saw a child dart across the street in a residential area. Karasiuk said that he was fortunately left with plenty of time to stop, but the incident was a good reminder of how things change in the fall.

“Either he forgot that the bus stops on the opposite side of the street, or he was running late,” Karsiuk explained.

“It just reminded me that as the bus is coming for him on the opposite side, we as motorists probably need to be reminded that that is going to happen until we get that routine again.”

Karasiuk said children need to cross at the street corner, even if they are running behind.

He also reminded residents about the importance of bus safety in Prince Albert.

“Thousands of kids are travelling on a bus each and every day in the city of Prince Albert,” he said. “Our school buses do not use the red flashing lights and the red stop arm when they’re loading or unloading children.”

He said he was not sure where the rules came from but in the city, buses do not use lights and stopping arms as they normally do elsewhere.

“In the city, you’re going to have to be extra cautious, as motorists, watching for children loading and unloading. Buses always try to stop on the side where they need to pick up the kids,” he explained.

Karasiuk also reminded whomever oversaw pick up and drop off from school to do so on the school side of the street.

“I know that’s hard especially as we got through the chaos of loading and unloading on the first day or any day of school because schools are busy,” he said.

Karasiuk said residents also need to readapt to school zone speed limits, which have not been in effect for July and August.

The best way to prevent any incidents, he said, is to give yourself five to 10 extra minutes if you live in a school zone or pass through a school zone.

“In Prince Albert, our school zones are from Sept.1 to June 30, so again, we need to remind ourselves to follow the posted speed limit in the area that you’re in and watch for those marked crosswalks in some areas of the city,” he said.

Some schools have extra pedestrian markers for crossing such as the area by Vincent Massey School which has flashing strobe lights. Other areas have school safety patrols.

The City has also put up extra pedestrian markers.

“All these things are there to remind us to get across safely reminder to the moms and dads,” Karasiuk said. “If you haven’t already taught your kids, please teach them to cross at the corner. Look both ways.

“I was talking to a mom this morning, and she says, ‘my kids only four foot something, and we got these big trucks.’ She says, ‘how’s the guy in the big truck going to see?’”

In this case Karasiuk said to have the child look at the driver or give a wave so that the driver has the attention of the pedestrian.

“Give yourself a little extra time to do that,” Karasiuk said.

He also reminder parents not to overload backpacks.

“It makes it heavy for them to carry and get to school safely. They’ve got enough sports equipment or musical instruments or extra stuff that they want to take to and from school each and every day. Let’s try to be mindful of the weight in that backpack,” Karaisuk said.

Another piece of advice for safety was to travel to and from school with a buddy.

“There’s always strength in numbers,” he said. “If you suddenly are approached by someone who is out to cause harm, somebody there can call for help. Run away, make some noise, get some help from the neighbourhood so that you aren’t going to be harmed. If that was the case.”

He explained that there are good strangers like people from Parkland Ambulance and there are bad strangers.

“Our paramedics, for example, would be a stranger to a child. We’re a good stranger and so we need to teach our kids the difference between good strangers and bad strangers and what to do in those situations for that,” he said.

Karasiuk also had advice for post-secondary students coming back to Saskatchewan Polytechnic and the University of Saskatchewan Prince Albert campuses. He said that all of the safety reminders he had listed also apply to post-secondary students. Karasiuk also advised students to try and take a first aid course.

“Think about things that you can do to keep yourself safe also,” he said.

He also advised all students and parents to eat healthy. This included post-secondary students

“Don’t forget to drink plenty of water. There’s lots of good opportunities to get good meals and to prepare things well in advance for yourself as well,” he said. On Tuesday, SGI also reminded drivers in a new release about school zone safety. Drivers should keep cell phones and other distractions stowed away to keep their focus on the road.

“Thankfully, vehicle-pedestrian collisions in school zones are rare. We’d like to keep it that way. Reduced speed limits that drivers are required to follow in school zones is one reason collisions near schools are rare,” JP Cullen, Chief Operating Officer of the Auto Fund said in a press release.

“If drivers continue to pay close attention to posted speed limits and keep their focus on the road, they help keep children safe.”

Tickets for speeding in school zones start at $170 and increase by $4 for every kilometre per hour over the limit. Penalties also include a minimum additional $60 Victims of Crime surcharge.

For example: Getting caught driving 20 km/h over the posted limit would result in a $310 ticket, plus 3 demerit points under the Safe Driver Recognition program.

michael.oleksyn@paherald.sk.ca