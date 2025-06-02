Residents of Kinistino mourn death of popular 18-year-old goaltender

Residents of Kinistino are in mourning after a popular goaltender and member of the community was killed in a collision.

Eighteen-year-old Hajner Taylor died in a fatal collision near Gronlid on Thursday, May 29. A funeral service will be held at the Kinistino Community Centre on Wednesday at 2 p.m.

Taylor was a popular member of Kinistino’s minor hockey community, where he was known as “Hajner the Entertainer” for his celebratory dances after big saves. Kinistino Minor Hockey president Randy Hanson said Taylor’s death has hit the community hard.

“(It was) instant shock,” Hanson said. “I’ve known Hajner and his family most of my life. He was a part of minor hockey, which is a big part of my family so (we were) always seeing him around the rink, and Kinistino’s a pretty small community. It’s pretty close-knit, so (there’s) shock and sadness.”

Hanson’s children attended school and played minor sports with Taylor. Hanson described him as a fun-loving teen with a quirky sense of humour.

“He liked to have fun,” Hanson said. “(He was) smiling all the time on the ice and in sport, and very competitive and athletic. He had this confidence and maybe a little bit of a swagger on the ice.”

Following Taylor’s death, Hanson posted a tribute on the Kinistino Minor Hockey Facebook page. The tribute has been shared 120 times as of Monday afternoon.

Taylor graduated in 2024, and spent the last year as the third string goalie for the Kinistino Sr. Tigers. In a Facebook post, the team said they were saddened to hear of his passing.

“Hajner was not with the club long, but helped where and when he could in net,” reads the post. “Hajner AP’d in his last season of U18 with the Tigers, and played with the team this championship season. Hajner won his first Wheatland Hockey League game and his hard work in practice was always noticed. Our thoughts and prayers are with family, friends, and teammates during this difficult time.

Taylor was travelling on Hwy 6 near Gronlid when the vehicle he was driving collided with an elk. Melfort RCMP and other emergency services were called to the scene at around 11 p.m.

EMS declared Taylor deceased at the scene. He was the lone occupant of the vehicle.