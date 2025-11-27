Resident asks council to prioritize Oliver Way repaving

A resident from Oliver asked the Prince Albert city council to commit to repaving the street next year after it was skipped during a 2024 resurfacing project that included surrounding roads.

Bob Hergott, who lives at 73 Oliver Way, spoke during Monday’s meeting and said that the decision to leave the street out of the 2024 work created an inefficient use of tax dollars. He also submitted a written letter to the City Clerk’s Office outlining the same concerns.

Hergott told the council that Pereverzoff Place, Kyseniqua Place, and Lambs Lane were repaved last summer, even though Oliver Way is only about 225 meters long and connects directly to Pereverzoff, Kwasnica place and Lambs Lane were repaved last summer, even though Oliver Way is only about 225 meters long and connects directly to Pereversoff.

Hergott said he is a retired civil engineer with decades of experience and described multiple failures on the street, including patchwork from past storm sewer repairs and areas of alligator cracking that he said show signs of base failure. He told the council the road is already failing and will only continue to deteriorate.

Coun. Blake Edwards thanked Hergott for attending and said he has raised Oliver Way several times at council and forwarded administration’s replies back to the resident. Edwards said the street has been an ongoing topic and remains on the administration’s radar.

“Your road is in the ears of the administration. I can certainly guarantee that.” Edwards said

Ward 4 Coun. Bryce Laewetz asked about the street’s condition and whether it ranks high in the city’s road assessment system. Director of Public Works Jeff Da Silva confirmed Oliver Way has been assessed and is on the list of future capital improvements but said the department has not attached a cost estimate.

Da Silva told council the City selects road projects using pavement quality index ratings, underground conditions, age and risk of failure.

“We have to balance a number of competing factors, and we are always aware of efficiencies in how we do our work,” Da Silva told the council.



Google Earth imagery

Alligator cracking visible on Oliver Way in front of a resident’s home.

Coun. Tony Head asked how the City chooses which streets to resurface each year. Da Silva said the process balances pavement condition with underground utility needs, sidewalk condition, and expected lifespan. He said preventing full road failure is important because complete rebuilds consume a larger portion of the budget.

After questions, Hergott told the council that seven or eight sections of the road are showing structural problems. He said the street should have been done when the contractor and camera crews were already on site last year.

“There are multiple failures on our street. The road is done; it has failed,” Hergott told council.

Council voted unanimously to receive and file the presentation. No commitment was made for 2026, but the administration said the street will continue to be monitored as part of the City’s annual capital planning process.