Report shows lack of resources for students with intensive needs in Sask Rivers

The number of Saskatchewan Rivers Public School Division students who need inclusive education and intensive needs is growing but resources are shrinking, according to a report presented at Monday’s school board meeting.

Superintendent Tom Michaud delivered the Inclusive Education Accountability Report along with Intensive Supports Consultants Cara Kuzma, Tricia McEwen, and Jasmine Tiessen. The report included an overview of what inclusion looks like, the research-based practices that align with it as well as examples of what is happening in schools.

As of December 2023, 1,837 Sask. Rivers students required intensive supports. By December 2024, that number had grown to 1,922 students. The numbers have been consistently increasing in that area for several years according to Director of Education Neil Finch.

“If you look at a 10-year time frame, we definitely are seeing that increase in students that need additional supports,” Finch said.

The report recognizes that the division does not have enough resources to provide individual supports for all so a capacity building model to develop universal intervention strategies and more targeted supports is used by the team to create robust learning environments for all.

“We are always looking for more supports and more resources to help support all of our students. But in the end, we do great work with the resources that we have,” Finch said.

“We do our best to support as many students as possible with funding that we have,” he added.

The Ministry of Education requires school divisions to annually report the number of students requiring intensive supports. As of December 2023, 809 students used the full plan, referred to as an Inclusion and Intervention Plan (IIP). By December 2024, 745 students used an IIP.

Despite the progress they are aware of the changing needs in the communities they serve.

In the division, there are currently 32.7 inclusive education teachers, six intensive support coaches, five speech language pathologists, 12 school social workers, three English as additional language teachers, three social referencing and regulation assistants, one speech and language assistant and four Intensive Support consultants.

Contracted service providers or partnerships include YWCA workers, audiologists, occupational therapists, physical therapists through referral with the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) and SHA outreach workers.

Staff changes in 2024-2025 showed a vacancy in occupational therapy due to a contract not being renewed and retention of two social referencing and language assistants.

The report also outlined mental health supports that exist in the division.

Finch said that over the next 12 months, all of the accountability reports will be important with four new trustees on the board of education.

“Knowing that we can define inclusion, what it looks like, and our research based practices that align with what we’re doing in our schools is an important piece to bring forward,” Finch said.

The Board said farewell to Michaud as he leaves for his new job as the Director of Education Secretary-Treasurer in the Conseil Scolaire Catholique du Nouvel-Ontario.

Finch said that the final report from Michaud was a great exit for him as he leaves for his new job in Ontario.

“It wraps up the last year of work that him, and his team have been a part of,” Finch said.

