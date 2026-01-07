Repeated snowfalls test Prince Albert snow removal system

This winter a series of smaller but frequent snowfalls and blizzards has created ongoing challenges for snow removal crews across Prince Albert, according to the city’s director of public works.



Jeffrey Da Silva said the cumulative effect of repeated snow events has made it difficult for crews to fully clear one area before moving back to the top of the priority list.



“This winter, we have been seeing quite a high number of relatively small snowfall events, but over time that has certainly accumulated to quite a bit of snow on the ground,” Da Silva said. “Each snow event tends to force the crews to go back to the start of our priority list.”



Da Silva said the city operates under a prioritized snow clearing plan, with emergency routes addressed first, followed by transit routes and other key areas such as downtown. When snowfalls occur close together, progress through those priorities can be slowed.



Da Silva said transit routes are among the city’s higher snow clearing priorities during snow events.



“When snowfalls occur close together, our number one focus is on the main emergency routes that keep the city moving,” he said. “From there, crews work through transit routes before moving on to other maintenance areas.”



Downtown business owner Mike Horn of Fresh Air Experience said that priority is not always evident on Central Avenue, which also serves as a bus route.



“Central Avenue is a bus route,” Horn said. “There are multiple city transit buses running down Central, but it does not seem to be treated the same way as other bus routes when it comes to snow clearing.”



When snow cannot be fully cleared before the next snowfall, Da Silva said conditions can worsen.



“What it does is it accumulates in areas that we have not been able to get fully completed yet, and that accumulation leads to rougher driving conditions, deeper ruts in the roads, as well as icy conditions or even soft, mushy snow,” he said.



Residential grading is typically carried out up to two times per season, depending on snow accumulation and overall conditions. Da Silva encouraged residents experiencing localized issues to report them through the city’s Solutions Hub so they can be reviewed and prioritized.



Windrows and snowbanks continue to be a common concern for residents. Da Silva said city graders are equipped with gates designed to reduce snow buildup at driveways, with additional equipment following behind to remove excess snow where possible. In most cases, however, windrows remain until spring unless they create a safety issue.



“Generally speaking, windrows are going to be there until the spring melt,” he said. “If there is a sight line issue or a safety concern, residents should call those in and they will be added to our prioritized list.”



Da Silva said the city maintains a healthy snow budget and fleet, but staffing remains a limiting factor during periods of heavy accumulation.

“At some point, the amount of snow and the number of areas that need to be covered will exceed any reasonable staffing or equipment amount,” he said.



Downtown business owner Mike Horn said winter conditions have presented challenges for access and mobility, even as his store benefits from strong demand for winter recreation equipment.



“We sell outdoor recreation products like skis, snowshoes, snowboards, so December has been great in that sense,” Horn said. “But access to the downtown has been very challenging.”Horn said large snowbanks, rutted streets, and limited parking have made it harder for customers, deliveries, and workers to reach downtown businesses.



“Unless someone has a larger vehicle, it is next to impossible for somebody with a car or delivery truck to access businesses downtown until the snow gets packed down,” he said.From a pedestrian perspective, Horn said sidewalks are generally maintained, but street crossings remain a concern.



“The challenge is when you get to a street corner and have to cross,” he said. “The ruts get icy, and people really have to be careful where they step. For people using walkers or wheelchairs, crossing streets is a challenge, and it should not be that way.”



Horn said downtown businesses rely on snow removal to support foot traffic, safety, and accessibility.



“We rely on the city to care for the streets so business can happen downtown,” he said. “There are a lot of people working, living, and accessing services here, and it is important to keep that in mind as winter continues.”



Looking ahead, Da Silva said a break in snowfall could allow crews to catch up on service requests and maintenance concerns, but weather remains unpredictable.



“Our crews are putting in long hours and working very diligently,” he said. “Each individual crew member is putting in a lot of effort to improve driving conditions across the city.”

