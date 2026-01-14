Repairs underway in Pelican Narrows after crews discover cause of water shortage

Northern Advocate Staff

Community leaders in Pelican Narrows say a significant break in the six-inch raw water pipeline that runs to the local water treatment plant is causing the water shortage in the community.

Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation confirmed the break in a press release on Jan. 12. Leaders say the pipe is supposed to pump roughly 40 litres of water per second into the water treatment plant. With the break, only 12-14 litres are actually reaching the intended target.

“PBCN thanks community members for their patience, cooperation, and continued water conservation, and thanks the crews and technical teams working long hours to resolve this issue safely,” reads the press release.

Excavation and repair work began on Jan. 13, according to PBCN. They plan to monitor system performance and reservoir levels before removing all restrictions.

The water shortage forced community leaders to haul water in from outside communities like Prince Albert and Creighton. Water conservation measures remain in place until the repairs are finished.

That means residents are still being asked to avoid unnecessary water usage, while staggering laundry and other high-water activities.

“Community cooperation to date has been acknowledged and appreciated,” reads the press release. “We do not want a sudden spike in demand while repairs are underway.

Community leaders closed the Pelican Narrows school due to the water shortage. Reopening the school and other facilities is subject to repair progress.

“At this time the facilities and school remain closed,” reads the press release. “If facilities reopen and water demand exceeds capacity, temporary re-closure may be necessary.”

Leadership expected the repairs to be completed by Thursday, Jan. 15.

“A contractor has been mobilized with parts, equipment, hydrovac, and excavation crews,” reads the Jan. 12 update. “Excavation preparation is underway, with active locating and exposure of the pipeline scheduled to begin at sunrise tomorrow.”

Community leaders warned of a critical water emergency on Jan. 7 after crews responded to a critical failure affecting the local raw water intake system.

The issue limited the amount of water entering the treatment system and posed a serious risk of a system shutdown and freeze-up if reservoir levels drop too low, officials said.

editorial@paherald.sk.ca