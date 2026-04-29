Repair Cafe hosting special spring bike maintenance workshop

Snow may still be on the ground but it is time to start thinking about getting your bicycle ready for Springtime.

The monthly Repair Café in Prince Albert, held at the Prince Albert Science Centre, is here to help. At their next event On Saturday May 2 they will be running two information sessions on maintaining your bicycle

Bill Turner a volunteer for the Repair Cafe is the man in charge. Turner said the Repair Café asked him to help because of his expertise.

“I’ve been volunteering at the Repair Cafe just for a couple of years and they were looking (for help),” he said. “They used to repair bicycles years ago and then whoever was doing it either moved away or (stopped) for whatever reason.”

Another volunteer asked him if he wanted to do the information sessions. Turner jumped at the opportunity.

“I ran the shop at Fresh Air Experience for like 30 plus years. I was involved with Fresh Air Experience in Regina and Calgary and then Prince Albert for over 40 years,” he said. “We moved up here to Prince Albert from Calgary 40 years ago, and as they say, we came for a couple of years and we never left.”

The sessions will be held at 1:15 p.m. and 2:45 p.m. These will be “how to” sessions. Turner they do not want people to bring in their bikes.

“I am going to do a bicycle maintenance workshop, but it’s demonstration only because if everybody brings their bikes in all at once and I try to do this, we’ll probably accomplish not very much,” he explained.

Turner said that it will be simple aspects of maintenance like taking the wheel off a bike, lubricating the chain, adjusting the brakes and other simple things.

“Because having been in the business all those years, there’s a lot of people who would bring a bike into the shop and really it was very something simple, but come springtime, if there

were 30 bikes in before your bike, which may only take five minutes to fix, you might have to wait a week because you got to get at it,” Turner explained.

Turner said the feedback he receives each spring has shown people are more than capable of performing minor repairs and maintenance once they know what to do.

“You have an electrician going to hook up a light and it takes him two minutes. If I were to do it, I’d probably shock myself three times and it would take me half a day,” Turner said.

According to Turner, many people do not really understand a lot of these basics.

“People will ride their bikes in the springtime, (and) they won’t even inflate the tires,” he said. “You see people riding around with their tire’s half flat. If the tire goes flat, they just put it in their shed or their garage and they leave it there till who knows when.”

The sessions are 1:15 and 2:45 but the Repair Cafe runs from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Turner explained that he is at the Repair Cafe regularly from April until October, but takes a break during the winter.

“Nobody’s riding a bike and nobody wants to think about a bike, and I don’t have any expertise like those guys who can fix vacuum cleaners, blenders and toasters and whatever else,” he said.

Turner said that the work for a bicycle is not as intimidating as people think and he hopes for a good crowd.

“So many people that have been to one before are just amazed at, in a short period of time, how many simple things they can actually attempt,” he said. “It’s kind of nice to have hands-on, a human person there rather than looking at YouTube or something like that.”

michael.oleksyn@paherald.sk.ca