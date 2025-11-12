Remembrance Day well attended at Prince Albert Armoury

The Remembrance Day service at the Prince Albert Armoury on Tuesday was a well-attended event.

The service began with the singing of “Oh Canada” by vocalist Julie Abbs and the Prince Albert Concert Band, followed by the playing of the Reveille, a moment of silence, the Last Post, a gun salute by the North Saskatchewan Regiment, and the Act of Remembrance.

Marie Mathers, the chair of the Remembrance Day committee for the Royal Canadian Legion, said that the excellent crowd was nice to see.

“It was a beautiful day, and a lot of people showed up. And it seems that the more that we try to advertise it, the better it is,” Mathers said.

This year Remembrance Day occurred in a year that includes the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Britain, the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Atlantic, the end of the Second World War, and the 170th Anniversary of the founding of the Canadian Armed Forces.

Mathers said celebrating these anniversaries helps younger people learn of significant events.

“Well, the anniversaries are something that is coming alive, that has been dormant for a long time. And it’s about time because we have so many young people going all over for conflicts. And it helps for the younger people to realize there’s more to it than just the one thing,” Mathers said.

The Padres for the service were Major Ed Dean of the Salvation Army, Father Jim Kaptein of the ANVAVETS, and Captain Mark Kleiner of the North Saskatchewan Regiment. The bugler for the service was Scott Roos, and the piper was Dave Monette of the Prince Albert Highland Pipes and Drums.

Grant Uraski MC’d the event and read the Act of Remembrance and the Honour Roll of veterans from Prince Albert and the area who have passed away in the year since the last Remembrance Day.

This year the service included a smudging by Elder Liz Settee and a land acknowledgement by Ursaki. Settee explained the significance of the smudge to the audience.

The laying of the wreaths was led off by the Memorial Cross Mother, represented by Lise Malenfant and her son Meyer; the Federal Government, represented by Sara Munford for MP Randy Hoback; the Provincial Government, represented by MLAs Alana Ross and Kevin Kasun; the Canadian Forces, followed by the Royal Canadian Legion, ANAVETs, RCMP, Federal Corrections, Provincial Corrections, the City of Prince Albert, represented by Mayor Bill Powalinsky; the Prince Albert Police Service; the Prince Albert Fire Department; and Parkland Ambulance.

Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald

The Legion and AVANETS Colour Party enter during the Remembrance Day Ceremony at the Prince Albert Armoury on Tuesday.

Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald

Memorial Cross son Meyer Malenfant laid a wreath during the Remembrance Day Ceremony at the Prince Albert Armoury on Tuesday.



Mathers felt for Meyer Malefant, who laid the Memorial Cross Wreath.

“I feel so sorry for those, like the young man, Meyer, never got to be held by his dad.

“And I feel for him because it must be a horrible feeling for him to just hear the people talk about it and never got to see his dad.,” Mathers said.

Afterwards, anyone who wanted to lay a wreath was allowed to do so. A few organizations also laid wreaths in advance.

Kleiner gave the Remembrance Day address, and Army Cadet Hunter Hamilton read In Flanders Fields.

Kleiner discussed many parts of Remembrance Day in his address and noted the evolution of the day.

“Peace be with all of you this day as we gather on this solemn occasion, remembering those whose service and sacrifice made possible so much that we may take for granted this land. I invite you to take a moment and reflect within the origins of our Remembrance Day observance here in Canada,” Kleiner said.

After this, Kleiner outlined how Armistice Day became Remembrance Day and widened the focus to include World War I, World War II, the Korean War, and all other conflicts, as well as remembering and giving thanks for all those currently serving in the Armed Forces.

“Over the years, there’s been greater and more public recognition of the significant sacrifices made by the families of military members. With the Memorial Cross Mother and son representing them for us today,” Kleiner said.

Kleiner noted how that recognition expanded with the introduction of Indigenous Veteran’s Day on Nov. 8.

“We have also, in general, grown more intentional at acknowledging the ongoing impacts of military service on those who may live through the dangers and demands of active service but continue to bear scars, including those invisible to all by themselves, and also perhaps their immediate loved ones,” Kleiner said.

Kleiner talked about his own family and the prayer for the day before concluding.

“Thank you this day to all who put interests of others ahead of self, seeking greater peace and harmony in this world, including and especially all current and past serving members of our Canadian Armed Forces and their families, with particular recognition of those who have given their lives for us and for the freedom that makes possible for us to gather on this day and remember them. Lest we forget, we will remember them,” Kleiner said.

Other songs included in the service were Abide With Me and Onward Christian Soldiers, sung by vocalist Lauren Lonheis.

Mathers said returning to the armoury was a great reminder of how important it was to honour Canada’s veterans.

Following the traditional playing of God Save the King, the Colour Party was marched off.