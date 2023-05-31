Remains identified in historical missing persons case from Sask. First Nation

Saskatchewan RCMP have identified human remains linked to a historical missing persons case in Big Island Lake Cree Territory.

Last month, the coroner’s service conducted an autopsy on a body belonging to a man who had been dead for about 10 years.

After they had determined a possible identity, investigators contacted the family.

A familial DNA comparison revealed the remains belong to Randy Wallace George, who was 38 years old when he went missing. His disappearance was reported to Pierceland RCMP in July 2013.

George’s death is not considered suspicious.

A month ago, RCMP sent out a news release asking for the public’s assistance after a body was found in the First Nation’s landfill.

Big Island Lake Cree Territory is located near the Saskatchewan and Alberta border, east of Cold Lake, AB.

Anyone with information on missing persons is asked to contact their local police or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.