Relocatables to be added to Warman, Martensville and Clavet schools

Kevin Berger

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Clark’s Crossing Gazette

In an effort to address enrolment pressures, five relocatable classrooms will be installed at schools in Warman, Martensville, Clavet and the RM of Corman Park in the 2025-2026 school year.

In a news release issued February 12, the provincial government announced it is spending an additional $29.5 million to add 76 new relocatable classrooms to schools across Saskatchewan.

“With Saskatchewan’s growing population, we recognize the need for additional classroom space to support students and educators,” Education Minister Everett Hindley said, in a release.

“This additional investment will ensure schools that anticipate capacity challenges in 2025-26 have the necessary infrastructure to accommodate students.”

This additional mid-year spending brings the total amount of money spent on relocatable classrooms to $58 million.

Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools alone has been allocated a total of 27 new relocatable classrooms to help alleviate space constraints until new schools are build, according to communications consultant Derrick Kunz.

Three classrooms will be installed at École Holy Mary Catholic School in Martensville, while a single classroom will be placed at the Holy Trinity Catholic School in Warman.

Meanwhile, the Prairie Spirit School Division has been slotted two classrooms for South Corman Park School (K-8) and Clavet Composite School (Pre-Kindergarten to Grade 12).

Prairie Spirit communication manager Brenda Erickson said that both schools currently have a utilization rate above 100 per cent.

The affected school divisions will proceed with procurement and target installation prior to September 2025.