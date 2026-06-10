Releasing crown land can help solve Canada’s housing crisis

Joseph Fournier

Canada is drifting into a national decline driven by two interconnected failures: collapsing productivity growth and housing costs that are crushing young families. While governments continue to focus on short-term political battles, Canadians themselves have already begun adapting by leaving the country’s largest cities for smaller communities where home ownership and a decent quality of life are still possible.

That migration presents Canada with a rare opportunity. Instead of treating this population shift as accidental or temporary, governments should use it to launch a modern Dominion Land Act 2.0: a nation-building strategy that would release targeted Crown land for housing, rural development and economic growth.

Canada used land to build the country once before. It may need to do so again.

Since 2020, a quiet migration has been reshaping the country. Canadians have been leaving major Census Metropolitan Areas such as Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal and moving to smaller cities, towns and rural regions. They are searching for what big cities increasingly cannot offer: affordable homes, space to raise families and communities with higher social capital.

This shift toward the exurbs is not a temporary pandemic artifact. It is a structural realignment of Canadian life. The question now is whether governments will harness this movement or allow it to dissipate.

Canada needs to respond at the scale of the shift already underway. A Dominion Land Act 2.0 could be that response, a modern reimagining of the 1872 policy that settled the Prairies by granting quarter-section parcels of Crown land to homesteaders and built the economic foundation of Western Canada. Today, a new version could help solve our housing crisis, boost productivity and revitalize rural communities.

The logic is straightforward. About 89 per cent of Canada is Crown land, and half our population lives within the Quebec City–Windsor Corridor. Meanwhile, smaller cities and towns across the country face chronic housing shortages, limited access to skilled labour and rising demand for services.

Releasing targeted parcels of Crown land around these communities, free of charge aside from utility servicing costs, could unlock a wave of new homebuilding and economic activity.

Imagine young Canadian families being able to acquire land at no cost, just as homesteaders did 150 years ago. Imagine them building homes, planting roots and contributing to communities where social cohesion is stronger and the cost of living is manageable.

As with the 1872 Dominion Land Act, these parcels could come with straightforward stipulations: build a permanent dwelling, develop a portion for agricultural use and set timelines to ensure the land is put to productive use.

Crucially, Crown land release should be targeted, not scattershot. Provinces could focus on areas with low unemployment, acute labour shortages and constrained housing supply. This would ensure that new homesteads support, not strain, local economies.

New residents would bring demand for regional services, expand the tax base and provide the skilled labour that many rural employers desperately need.

The federal government could also align land release with major national-interest projects under the Canada Strong initiative. Hydroelectric developments, critical mineral mines and oil and gas projects often face workforce shortages and housing constraints in nearby communities. Strategic Crown land allocation could help build the workforce and housing capacity required to advance these projects.

The same strategy could also create a historic opportunity to improve the quality of life for Indigenous reservation communities through a modernized Treaty Land Entitlement (TLE) framework.

Saskatchewan’s TLE program, documented in the Frontier Centre for Public Policy’s Treaty Land Entitlement and Urban Reserves in Saskatchewan: A Statistical Evaluation, has shown how land transfers can support economic development, cultural revitalization and the creation of successful urban reserves.

A national TLE expansion would allow First Nations to proactively select adjacent Crown land for housing, commercial projects, cultural sites and job-creating ventures. Fast-tracked transfers, clear criteria and a focus on economic opportunity could help address long-standing grievances while strengthening Indigenous participation in Canada’s growth.

By reducing the sense of cultural disenfranchisement, such a program could also improve trust and cooperation around natural resource development on ceded Treaty lands.

Taken together, this is the kind of nation-building Canada has not attempted in generations.

A Rural Renaissance is not about abandoning cities. It is about rebalancing the country. It is about recognizing that Canada’s vast geography is an asset, not a burden. It is about giving young families a chance to build a life without being crushed by housing costs.

Canada has done this before. In 1872, we used land to build a nation. In 2026, we can use land to rebuild opportunity.

The Rural Renaissance is already happening. The only question is whether our leaders will choose to lead it.

Dr. Joseph Fournier is a senior fellow at the Frontier Centre for Public Policy. An expert in economic analysis and structural policy, his research focuses on productivity, regional migration, and sustainable economic renewal in Canada.