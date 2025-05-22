Relay for Life returning to WP Sandin School

Students at WP Sandin School and the community are doing their part to fundraise for cancer research.

On May 30, the Relay for Life is returning to Shellbrook after a lengthy absence. Taylor Henderson is a Grade 12 student at WP Sandin and member of the organizing committee. Henderson is happy to see the event return.

“It’s so awesome to have it back in Shellbrook. Obviously COVID shut us down and we were no longer able to do it, but to have it back as a community event that brings everyone together, we’re able to support those in the community that have been affected by cancer.

“I feel like everyone at a certain age has been affected by cancer somewhat in their life, whether you’ve got family members or friends. It kind of affects everyone, so to have this in our community and be able to support our community members is a huge deal.”

During the Relay for Life, participants take turns making their way around a track or path to raise funds while honouring and remembering all those affected by cancer.

On May 30 the event will open at 5 p.m. with a barbecue. The committee has reached out to several organizations and businesses for support.

The event opens at 6 p.m. with the Opening Ceremonies. At 6:15 survivor speaker Tani Hanborg, a former Educational Assistant at WP Sandin will speak before the Survivor’s Lap at 6:30 p.m. At 7 p.m. dancing will begin to shift the tone to celebration with Studio 747. At 8 p.m. there is a yoga session with Annette Beaulieu to allow participants a time to unwind and reflect.

At 9 p.m. the Canteen will cloes and themed laps will begin. These include laps with three-legged races, backwards, piggy back and others.

The Luminary Speech is at 9:30 p.m. and will include WP Sandin staff Marliese Kasner, Lindsay Kyliuk and Dianne Thorpe as the event shifts towards remembering those the community has lost to cancer.

The Luminary Lap follows before the evening closes at 10 p.m.

Henderson said the Relay for Life is typically six to 12 hours but the organizers wanted to get people acculturated for the return of the event.

“This one is actually only five hours and that’s because Relay for Life is just coming back again,” Henderson said. “It took so long to get it up and going after COVID-19 so they’re just slowly giving people a taste and getting people back in. They just want people to get involved again because it’s such an important event.”

michael.oleksyn@paherald.sk.ca