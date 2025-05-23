Regnier emphasizes importance of good communication in campaign for to represent Western Region 2

Jason Kerr

Daily Herald

Lynn Regnier said supporting elders, youth, and housing will be his main priorities if elected as Western Region 2 representative on Saturday.

Regnier is one of three candidates running for the position in the upcoming Metis Nation – Saskatchewan elections. The St. Louis resident said he’s always been a strong advocate for the community, and wants to continue doing that with the MN-S.

“I’m a very supportive person,” Regnier said. “(I support) all sports and recreation, and I support our local and all Locals throughout our region. I really encourage people to see the change in new leadership that we are seeking in our region.”

Regneir said his campaign is about uplifting grassroots voices that go unheard. He said he’s concerned Western Region 2 is missing out on benefits and programs because of poor communication with the MN-S head office, and poor communication with the 14 Locals.

“It’s important to work with all Locals and grassroots people for your region to be more successful and move ahead in the right way,” he said.

“Whether it’s housing or economic growth or elders programs or youth programs, it’s important to have good communication with the MN-S so that we can incorporate some of these programs in our region,” he added.

Regnier spent 27 years working in healthcare before retiring. He is also a longtime member of the Prince Albert Lions Club, and is active in hockey and baseball.

He said the Lions Club places a strong emphasis on service, and that experience will serve him well if elected as Western Region 2 Representative.

“I’ve really been an advocate in sports and community building,” he said. “With the Lions Club, it’s all about ‘we serve.’”

In his campaign biography, Regnier wrote that Metis Locals are rooted in their communities and represent “the heart of WR2”. He said the next Western Region 2 representative needs to support those Locals.

“It’s not just about politics,” Regnier wrote. “It’s about people. Let’s invest in leadership that reflects us and together we can build a strong and united Metis Nation.”

Regnier is running against incumbent Sherry McLennan and Shawn Parenteau in Western Region 2.

Western Region 2 polls will be open in Prince Albert, Big River, Birch Hills, Duck Lake, Marcelin, and St. Louis. Election Day is May 24.

@kerr_jas • jason.kerr@paherald.sk.ca