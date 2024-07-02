Registration open for PA Minor Football fall season

It’s almost time for teams to be back on the gridiron.

Prince Albert Minor Football (PAMF) has opened online registration for the 2024 Fall campaign for all three age levels that the association offers.

PAMF president Taras Kachkowski says the programs are set up to increase skill development at younger ages before moving up to bantam level.

“There’s our atom program which is for grades four and five. The Pee Wee program is for grades six and seven with Bantam being grade eight and nine. It’s kind of a progression through each of those stages.”

“They learn all the basic skills and then get put into six a side teams which we like to say is half the players but twice the fun. And by the end of the program, the atoms get to play their first real game of tackle football.”

The Pee Wee and Bantam River Riders teams compete in the Saskatoon Kinsmen Football League. The Bantam program won the league title back in 2022 and finished as runner-up in 2023.

In the professional ranks, the Saskatchewan Roughriders are 3-0 in Canadian Football League play early in the season. With the team being popular across the province, Kachkowski says that PAMF does notice an increase in registration when the team wins.

“Over the years there does seem to be a spike in interest when the Roughriders do well. When the pros are doing well, it kind of filters down to I think all the level, all the sort of more community and grassroots levels. The fact that they are off to a good start, I hope has heightened some interest and definitely may have attracted some people to give our sport a try.”

PA Minor Football is also in search of more coaches and officials for the 2024 Fall Season. Those interested can contact Kachkowski at river.riders.coach@gmail.com

