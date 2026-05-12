Registered Nurses delivering safe, trusted care in Saskatchewan

College of Registered Nurses of Saskatchewan

Submitted

Safe, trusted health care does not happen by chance. It depends on skilled nurses and a strong system that sets clear expectations for safe practice.

National Nursing Week, May 11 to 17, is a time to recognize the important role nurses play in the health of people across Saskatchewan. This year’s theme, The Power of Nurses to Transform Health, reflects what many people already see every day: nurses make a real difference in our communities. They improve access to care, support better health outcomes, and help strengthen the health system.

At the College of Registered Nurses of Saskatchewan (CRNS), we regulate the nursing profession in the public interest. Our role is to help ensure Registered Nurses and Nurse Practitioners provide safe, competent, and ethical care. We do this by setting entry requirements, approving nursing education programs, and establishing standards for practice and a code of conduct.

The CRNS provides guidance and sets expectations for ongoing learning. Nurses keep their knowledge and skills current to meet practice standards through self-directed learning. This is a key part of protecting the public and supporting safe care.

Across Saskatchewan, nurses are a trusted part of the community. They are often the first person people turn to for help and are a steady source of support. In hospitals, clinics, and other care settings, nurses help people get the care they need.

Nursing is more than direct care. Nurses work in many roles across the health system, including leadership, education, research, and policy. They work in hospitals, communities, classrooms, boardrooms, and other settings that support how care is delivered. Each role plays a part in safe, high-quality care.

Nurses bring knowledge, compassion, critical thinking, and accountability to everything they do. Whether providing care directly or working behind the scenes, they share a common purpose of protecting the public and improving health outcomes.

Health care continues to evolve, and nurses continue to adapt. They bring sound judgment and work closely with other professionals to support patients and communities, with CRNS guiding their practice along the way.

During National Nursing Week, we recognize and thank all nurses, in all roles, for the expertise, dedication, and leadership they bring every day. Their contributions are essential to the health of our communities and to a health system people can trust.