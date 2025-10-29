Regina’s spookiest haunted houses: where to find them and others in Sask., and what to expect this Halloween

Nykole King

Regina Leader-Post

Spooky season is here in Regina, where some residents have spent weeks pouring over their yard transformations to put a bit more fun and fright into trick-or-treating this year.

Shawn Hilborn has loved Halloween since he was a kid. He keeps the spirit alive each year by hosting a walk-through haunted house called Ghoul’s Night Out at his Glencairn home on 2420 Dewdney Avenue East.

It drew 4,500 visitors on Halloween night last year.

His wife Jodi and two sons — Dawson, 22, and Jayden, 16 — make it an experience to remember by dressing in costume, popping out to scare visitors and even chasing them down the street at times.

“I just enjoy the screams and the cries and the terror more than anything,” Hilborn said with a laugh. “You know you’re doing something right if they’re running away screaming because that’s what Halloween is all about.”

It’s a healthy dose of fun, as the Hilborns make sure not to traumatize anyone — even lifting up their masks to reassure kids before it goes too far.

Not only is Hilborn among a community of committed haunted house designers, he also runs the Saskatchewan Haunt Finder, an up-to-date online map marking some of the best scares across the province.

It can be found on his website at saskatchewanhauntfinder.ca.

There are over 70 decorated yards and haunted houses already mapped out in Regina alone, with more to be confirmed leading into Halloween.

“Just go pick some houses. One day do the east end, then the north end. You can make a whole day of it,” Hilborn said of the extensive list, which has options for each area of the Queen City.

While Hilborn is proud of the passion shown by all hosts in Regina, he provided five recommendations for notorious haunted-house locations to visit this Halloween, in no particular order:

Restless Spirit Cemetery

Dave Kosik, the original creator of the Saskatchewan Haunts map, is known for bringing creative displays to his home at Halloween and Christmastime.

This year, the Restless Spirit Cemetery in the Normanview neighbourhood will be haunted by witches with new animations for all ages.

Address: 5306 2nd Avenue North

Hours: 6:30-9 p.m. on Oct. 27-31.

Dead Things and the Hideous Horror on Howe

Pat Molloy has returned with a horrifically impressive graveyard that’s haunted with ghouls and witches in the south end of Normanview.

Address: 330 Howe Place

Hours: Daily

Bishop Crest Castle

Dion Moldovan is offering visitors a haunted crypt castle themed-yard display in the Glencairn neighbourhood.

According to details listed on the map point, Moldovan accepts food and cash donations for the Regina Humane Society.

Address: 3668 Bishop Crescent

Hours: 7-9:30 p.m. on Oct. 29-31

Creatures of the Night

Lori Woodman brings thrills and chills to the Al Ritchie neighbourhood with a walk-through haunted house that takes over her garage and yard, featuring animatronics and live actors.

Proceeds go to the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital in Saskatoon.

Address: 2170 Embury Street

Hours: 7-10 p.m. on Oct. 25-Nov. 1

Spicer Scarehouse’s Final Fright on Fairview

Riley Spicer has rolled out the Spicer Scarehouse in the Uplands neighbourhood for the past decade, but this Halloween will be the last hurrah. Visitors to his walk-through haunted maze can likely expect to see some scary clowns lurking.

According to the location description, it’s strongly suggested that children under 10 be accompanied by an adult.

This haunted house has some ticketing options, with proceeds and cash donations going to Bright Eyes Dog Rescue. The final amount is to be matched by MKS Financial Services Inc., according to the location description.

Last year, it raised $12,000 for the volunteer-run charity.

Address: 343 Fairview Road

Hours: 7-10 p.m. on Oct. 29-30 and 6:30-10 p.m. on Oct. 31.

Admission: Tickets for Oct. 29 and 30 can be purchased for $6 on Eventbrite or in person that night for $10. Halloween night has no charge unless visitors are wanting to skip waiting in line with a $10 fast pass.

Editor’s note: This story was updated on Oct. 28, 2025 to reflect changes to the tour being offered at the Bishop Crest Castle. It will now only include a small walk through of a yard display.

