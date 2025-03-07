Regina woman sent to prison for killing man while driving impaired

Brandon Harder

Regina Leader-Post

Shauntae Sunkawasti, a Regina woman who struck and killed a 75-year-old man while driving impaired, has been given a prison sentence of 26 months.

Provincial court Judge Michelle Brass delivered the decision in Regina on Wednesday afternoon, recommending that the convicted woman be allowed to serve her sentence in a healing lodge. If and when Sunkawasti is transferred to a healing lodge from a federal prison is a decision that’s at the discretion of Correctional Service Canada.

The incident occurred around 2:23 p.m. on May 13, 2024 in Regina. Sunkawasti was behind the wheel of an SUV travelling at 101 kilometres per hour before entering a 30-kilometre-per-hour school zone on 7th Avenue, according to facts read out in court.

The vehicle struck 75-year-old Donald Thibault as he was trying to cross the road at a crosswalk near Albert Community School. The judge said Sunkawasti, 24, stayed with Thibault at the scene but he did not survive.

In addition to being sentenced for the offence that caused Thibault’s death, Sunkawasti received a sentence of one day (to be served concurrently) for breaching a release condition after the incident, when officers found her intoxicated.

The judge’s decision of 26 months is slightly longer than the two years plus one day suggested by the defence, and shorter than the three years suggested by the Crown.

The parties presented their positions during a contested sentencing hearing in February.

In addition to jail time, the judge imposed a five-year driving prohibition following her release from custody, a 10-year weapons prohibition, and an order that she provide DNA for forensic purposes.

Brass called it an “extremely sad” incident which was avoidable.

In regards to aggravating factors, the judge spoke of the high rate of speed in a school zone as well as Sunkawasti’s blood alcohol level, which was nearly twice the legal limit. However, the judge noted that Sunkawasti had no previous record, entered guilty pleas and showed remorse for her actions.

The judge also spoke about Gladue factors affecting the convicted woman. These are issues that can affect an Indigenous offender, such as the impact of colonialism, residential schools, racism, poverty and addiction.

“She also experienced abuse from family members,” the judge added.

Brass said many of Sunkawasti’s negative experiences were a result of “the intergenerational effects of colonialism” and the residential school system.

“I want to wish you the best,” Brass told the convicted woman in closing.

Sunkawasti, who is a mother to her own young child, was quietly tearful amid the proceeding before she was led out of the courtroom by sheriffs.

bharder@postmedia.com