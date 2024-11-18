Regina sweeps Northern Bears in weekend set

For the first time in more than a month, the Prince Albert Northern Bears returned to home ice at the Art Hauser Centre.

The results were not in favor of the home side as the visiting Regina Rebels took home a weekend sweep with a 6-0 victory on Saturday and a 3-1 triumph on Sunday.

Prince Albert head coach Steve Young says the Northern Bears were disappointed in the weekend’s results.

“It was really nice to get back home. I think from our standpoint as an organization, we should be disappointed in what we offered the home fans this week. I didn’t think we were up to the challenge to play. Regina did a really good job this week and they came in here, they knew what they wanted to do and they got the points they needed. As a group, we’ve got to accept that challenge, learn from it and keep moving.”

In Saturday’s contest, Regina led early and never looked back. Berlin Lolacher scored twice in the first period to give Regina a 2-0 lead. Katelyn Marshall and Grace Odnokon scored and Lolacher would complete the hat trick. Cassie Gilbert would score the lone third period goal for Regina.

Morgan Robertson made 26 stops to earn the shutout for the Rebels. Annika Neufeldt gave up six goals on 21 shots before being replaced by Nikita Krayetski who stopped all seven shots she faced.

In Sunday’s contest, neither team would score in the opening twenty minutes.

Cedar Swan would get Regina on the board less then two minutes into the frame with her fourth goal of the season. Averi Batty provided the assist.

The Bears were hosting their annual teddy boss game on Sunday afternoon and Mikiya Anderson would send the fur flying with her third goal of the campaign with 12:38 to go in the middle frame. Marly Dumanski and Elizabeth Udell assisted on the play.

Young says the teddy bear toss is important for the Bears organization to give back to the community.

“I’ve talked to the girls a lot. We’re part of this community, so it’s important that we can help this community anytime and any chance we get. It’s not just about us being on the ice and playing hockey. There’s a lot to it. Any time we can offer anything like that, we’re prepared to do it.”

Katelyn Marshall would give the Rebels the lead with 5:48 to go in the second period. Swan and Lolacher provided the assists.

Lolacher and Swan would combine for the Rebels third goal of the game with just 3:04 remaining to put the game out of reach for Prince Albert.

Nikita Krayetski made 19 stops for Prince Albert, while Morgan Robertson made 22 saves for Regina.

The Bears return to action on Saturday, Nov. 30 against the first place Battlefords Sharks at the Art Hauser Centre.

Young says the weekend was a teaching moment for Prince Albert before taking on a first place team.

“I think a lot of it is the same we talk about. No one is safe in this league. Anytime you;re playing in this league, you can win or lose a hockey game. You’ve got to be ready to play. You have to be here to compete and do the right thing. I think we definitely learned that this weekend. Regina came in and they competed. That’s the lessons we have to take from it and not feel sorry for ourselves.”

