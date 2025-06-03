Regina school division CEO says there’s insufficient funding to maintain band program in current form

Alec Salloum

The Regina Public School Division says its elementary band program is not being cut this upcoming scholastic year, but there will be restructuring as some teachers have already been reassigned.

That’s according to Mark Haarmann, director of education and CEO of Regina Public Schools (RPS), who said the division is “scrambling” after the ratification of a new contract between the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) and the Ministry of Education.

“That pushed back the final technical papers for budget into May,” Haarmann said. “Typically, they come out in March. So we’re scrambling to build an approximately $300-million budget.

“Band is not being cut,” he added. “In essence, what is happening here is it’s being restructured to find some efficiencies.”

Haarmann also emphasized there will be no layoffs.

Community speaks out

An email sent by Haarmann to trustee Tracey McMurchy for distribution to parents says the division is facing a “deficit of $2.4 million based on Ministry funding.”

A group called “Stop Cuts to Band at Regina Public Schools” shared the email with the Leader-Post, taking issue with much of what was relayed by the division and the trustee. The group also noted that the division already lost two full-time band positions in the 2022-23 school year.

Following an initial report by the Regina Leader-Post on May 20, some other organizations have spoken out against the “restructuring,” such as SaskMusic and the Saskatchewan Arts Alliance. There is also an online petition at charge.org with almost 3,000 signatures calling for the RPS to reverse course on its plans.

Haarmann responded to public concerns by noting that the school division does not receive specific funding from the province for band programs, saying the money comes out of other “envelopes.”

He also says the program, as it exists, is no longer sustainable.

As for the new teachers’ contract, which addresses concerns about classroom complexity, Haarmann said he feels that is “the right decision,” but there’s finite funding for all things in this “unique budget year.”

Since the budget is not complete, Haarmann didn’t have a precise figure on how many teachers will be affected by the restructuring. He said approximately four out of the 14 band teachers division-wide would likely be reassigned while “the majority” continue teaching band.

Former high school teacher Brent Ghiglione offered his own perspective on the situation. Having worked as a music instructor for 41 years, including 17 as head of the Campbell Collegiate band program, he can speak with experience about local school programming.

“I’ve worked from St. John’s Newfoundland to Port Alberni (B.C.) and I’ve worked with bands all across Canada, and I’ve not seen a delivery model that’s cheaper than the one that we use here,” he said. “We have awesome bands here because we have awesome teachers.”

However, some of those staff members have now been reassigned.

“There will be a reduction in the band complement,” Haarmann explained. “They will continue to work with Regina Public Schools. They will be given inputs into where they go, in terms of placements at other schools.”

Final decisions forthcoming

According to Haarmann, the board of trustees will hold a budget vote on June 24, which is when changes are to be finalized.

As Haarmann sees it, part of the back-and-forth comes from issues due to thin resources such as those for students who don’t speak English as a first language as well as other classroom supports.

“I think our budget is really trying to include all,” said Haarmann, “and we’re going to continue to fund band for grades 6, 7 and 8, despite what some entitled voices may have to say.”

While the provincial government continues to tout its latest education budget, which has increased by $186 million, Haarmann said much of that money goes to capital projects. The new STF contract as well as inflation on purchases by the school division have also not been accounted for, he added.

“Keep in mind, we’re growing,” said Haarmann, who noted there are still shortfalls and gaps within the system despite an increase in funding from the province.

“The government can come back and say that (the division) made choices how to spend our money, and that means a cut here and an increase there. I appreciate that flexibility but, the bottom line is, there isn’t enough money for everyone.”

