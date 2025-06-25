Regina professor found guilty of defamation for calling book ‘racist garbage’

Brandon Harder

Regina Leader-Post

An author who wrote a controversial book about the 1990 death of an Indigenous teen has found partial success in a lawsuit against a Regina professor who called it “racist garbage.”

A judgement from Court of King’s Bench Justice Neil Robertson, dated June 13, concluded that Michelle Stewart’s 2016 comment qualified as defamation and her efforts to have venues cancel author Candis McLean’s book signings that year amounted to inducing a breach of contract.

However, Robertson did not find Stewart liable of intentional interference with economic relations.

The decision awarded McLean damages in the amount of $6,450.02, with pre-judgement interest. It stated she is also entitled to an award of costs associated with the case — an amount not specified within the document.

The book at the centre of the case is titled “When Police Become Prey: The Cold Hard Facts of Neil Stonechild’s Freezing Death.” It criticized the findings of a public inquiry that cast blame on two Saskatoon police officers.

Stonechild was found dead in an industrial area of Saskatoon in November 1990. In the final inquiry report, Justice David Wright concluded the 17-year-old was last seen in the custody of two Saskatoon officers, that he died of cold exposure, and had injuries and marks on his body that were consistent with handcuffs.

In her book, McLean re-examined the evidence, contending that the officers weren’t involved and called for a reinvestigation.

Robertson’s recent decision outlined that Stewart supported a campaign by the Saskatchewan Coalition Against Racism (SCAR) which opposed McLean’s efforts to promote her book. This involved calling venues to ask them to cancel book signing events in November 2016 — a task that Stewart undertook and encouraged others to undertake as well, read the decision.

It also stated that when the venues cancelled those events, McLean held a book signing on a Regina sidewalk which was protested by Stewart, who made a post on Facebook calling the book “racist garbage.”

“Commentary like ‘racist garbage’ may be viewed as part of a cancel culture which, rather than debate disagreeable ideas or views, prefers to shut down discussion by ad hominem attacks directed against the person, rather than their position,” Robertson wrote.

The judge added that “democracy is imperilled” when people believe it is better to suppress or ban books rather than debating their merits. Having read the Book, I do not find that it is racist.”

However, he later noted the book is not a “neutral reporting of events,” but rather “advocates a contrarian position” and “disparages” people involved in the investigation and inquiry.

An affidavit by Stewart, quoted in the decision, stated the book was not subject to “outside fact checking” or “rigorous scrutiny.” She further asserted the book selectively looked at evidence and contained “strong bias” in favour of the officers implicated in the death.

She argued her “racist garbage” comment was about the book, not its author. But the judge found a reasonable person might’ve inferred from the comment that the author was racist, or that this was Stewart’s intended implication.

Stewart submitted that as an “expert in the field of colonialism and policing,” it was not only her right to comment but her responsibility, as well as her obligation.

The judge surmised the comment was reckless, not responsible. Stewart made the post without having read the book in full, and put forward no evidence to show either the book or McLean was racist, Robertson wrote.

The judge also found that Stewart was not protected by the legal defence of justification regarding her efforts to have venues cancel the book signings (inducing a breach of contract).

The judgement is extensive and not referenced entirely within this article.

— with files from Barb Pacholik

