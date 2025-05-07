Regina Pats poised to select first overall in Wednesday’s WHL draft

Taylor Shire

Regina Leader-Post

The Regina Pats are on the clock.

After winning the Western Hockey League’s draft lottery last month, the Pats hold the No. 1 selection in Wednesday’s WHL prospects draft, which begins at 5 p.m. Saskatchewan time.

It’s the third time in franchise history that the Pats will select first overall after taking Connor Bedard in 2020 and Colton Teubert in 2005.

While Regina hasn’t made it official yet, it’s expected the club will be selecting 15-year-old Regina product Maddox Schultz, who is considered by many as the top prospect available in this year’s draft class.

Along with the first overall selection, the Pats have another pick in the first round, 23rd overall, which was a pick acquired in a trade with Everett. Regina will then have three more selections in the second round including 26th and 27th overall.

How did the Regina Pats get the No. 1 pick?

After finishing second last in the WHL last season, the Pats had a 23.8 per cent chance of landing the top pick heading into last month’s WHL draft lottery.

And while the Edmonton Oil Kings, who own the Moose Jaw Warriors’ first round pick via trade, held a 57.1 per cent chance at getting the top pick, it was the Pats winning the lottery which means the Oil Kings sill select second followed by the Kelowna Rockets at third.

Why is Maddox Schultz the top prospect?

The 15-year-old Regina product is regarded as the consensus No. 1 pick after an outstanding season playing as a 14- and 15-year-old in an under-18 league.

The Regina Pat Canadians phenom, who turned 15 in March, led the Saskatchewan Male U18 AAA League in scoring with 93 points in 44 games. Schultz then led the Pat Canadians to a league title by adding 22 points in 10 playoff games. He was named the league’s rookie of the year and MVP despite being the youngest player.

After leading the Pat Canadians to a West regional win and Telus Cup berth, Schultz continued his prowess in the national U18 championship as he scored the overtime goal in the championship game. Overall, Schultz was named tournament MVP after leading all players with 20 points in seven games.

Can Schultz play in the WHL next year?

Schultz will be eligible to play 34 games with WHL club that drafts him, which is a new rule introduced in the Western Canadian Development Model.

After an outstanding season with the Regina Pat Blues at the U15 level, Schultz earned an exemption to play at the U18 level with the Pat Canadians this season despite still being eligible for U15.

Since he was permitted to play up an age group this season, Schultz is automatically eligible to play 34 games next season at the junior level while continuing to play at the U18 level. Due to this new model being introduced, Schultz chose not to apply for exceptional status to play in the WHL full-time as a 15-year-old.

Who is eligible for the WHL prospects draft?

Players born in 2010 who reside in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Northwest Territories and Yukon can be selected in the prospects draft.

When is the rest of the draft?

Following the first round of the WHL draft on Wednesday night, rounds two through 15 will be held on Thursday.

What about the U.S. priority draft?

The WHL U.S. priority draft will also be held on Thursday, which will see the Pats pick 12th overall. Last year, the Pats drafted Braden Hordichuk first overall.

Players who reside in Alaska, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming are eligible for the WHL U.S. priority draft.

Any player not selected in either draft can be listed by WHL club at any time.

How about the Penticton Vees expansion draft?

On Wednesday prior to the WHL prospects draft, the expansion Penticton Vees, who are joining the WHL after playing Jr. A in B.C., are able to select one player from each WHL club for a total of 22 picks.

The Pats, and other WHL clubs, are able to protect up to 16 players aged 17 to 20 along with six players on the team’s college list.

Alternatively, clubs can protect 14 players aged 17 to 19 and three 20-year-olds along with six listed college players. Players born in 2009 who were drafted or listed last year are exempt from the expansion draft.

Next season, the Vees, who own the fourth overall pick in the prospects draft, are permitted to dress four 20-year-old players throughout the regular season and playoffs while other teams will continue to be limited to three overagers.

