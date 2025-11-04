Regina man charged in fatal highway shooting near Weyburn

Larissa Kurz

Regina Leader-Post

Saskatchewan RCMP say a man has been charged in a September shooting that killed 44-year-old Tanya Myers.

Myers was a passenger in an SUV at the time — one of two vehicles struck by bullets while travelling on Highway 39 near Weyburn on Sept. 12, said an RCMP news release.

Chris Fahlman of Regina is charged with manslaughter, careless use of a firearm, carrying a weapon for the purpose of committing an offence, and occupying a motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm inside.

Fahlman, 42, was arrested on Nov. 1 in Regina and scheduled to appear in Regina provincial court on Monday.

“Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes has been diligently investigating the circumstances and they have now determined some of those answers,” Insp. Ashley St. Germaine said in a virtual media availability held Monday morning.

St. Germaine declined to comment on what evidence led police to Fahlman to maintain a “fair court process,” saying only that the investigation determined him to be “responsible for this offense.”

“I can’t speak specifically to what he was doing that day,” she said, later also declining to say what type of firearm was involved.

She did say the RCMP does not have any information “relating to him hunting in the area, or poaching specifically,” and that determining where the firearm was shot from was “a focus” of the investigation.

She also confirmed police are “not aware” of any direct connection between Fahlman and the occupants in either of the two vehicles struck.

RCMP are calling the investigation “concluded” and are not seeking any other suspects.

St. Germaine said the Major Crimes Unit will continue to collect information to “ensure the matter is fully investigated and prepared to go to court.”

“Further charges could come,” she said Monday.

When asked if the shooting was intentional or accidental, St. Germaine said intent is typically reflected in the nature of the charges laid.

“Murder has an intent behind it, whereas manslaughter does not necessarily carry that intent. The other charges that were laid in addition were done so in consultation with our Crown council,” St. Germaine said.

She clarified the charge of carrying a weapon for the purpose of committing a criminal offense was included in relation to the manslaughter charge.

Family relieved, say RCMP

St. Germaine said Myers’ family has been notified of the arrest and are “relieved that the person responsible has been charged as they can now begin their healing process.”

“Our thoughts are with them as they continue to grieve and process this new information,” she said.

Andrea Morrice, who was driving the SUV struck by one of the bullets fired, told The Canadian Press last month that she and Myers were returning home from a trip to Regina when she heard a loud bang and looked over to see her friend leaning forward and grabbing her chest.

Morrice called 911, unsure if her friend had actually been shot, and paramedics arrived shortly after and found Myers without a pulse.

She said in an interview that Myers lived on a farm just outside the city with her mother. The friends had spent the day at a psychic fair in Regina.

“It feels like I’ve been shot,” she recalled her friend saying, and when paramedics pulled her from the Ford Explorer, there was a tiny spot of blood right around Myers’ left shoulder blade.

Morrice said there was a bullet hole in the back of her SUV, another in the middle passenger seat, and another through the seat Myers sat in.

Jaime Wawro said she was driving behind Morrice in the second vehicle that was struck that night. She recalled hearing two loud bangs. RCMP took her vehicle, later telling her she had a bullet in her tire, she said.

— with files from The Canadian Press