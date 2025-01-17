Regina hockey phenom not applying for exceptional status

Taylor Shire

Maddox Schultz has already applied for exceptional status once.

That doesn’t mean he’s doing it again.

After receiving an exemption to play as a 14-year-old with the Regina Pat Canadians of the Saskatchewan Male U18 AAA Hockey League this year, Schultz has been having an outstanding season.

This led many in the hockey world to assume that the star prospect would apply for exceptional status to play in Western Hockey League next year at 15, but on Wednesday Schultz told Postmedia hat he has decided against it.

“I’ve been getting a lot of questions about if I applied or not, and I’ve told a couple people that I haven’t applied,” said Schultz. “I considered it a lot obviously.

“I got a lot of questions about it, but, you know, just kind of kept (the decision) to myself and my family. But yeah, I think this was the best decision for me.”

The Regina product currently leads the league in scoring with 55 points in 28 games and is coming off an MVP performance at the Circle K Classic U18 AAA tournament in Calgary over the winter break.

“It’s been going good,” Schultz said of his season. “Playing well defensively and taking pride in what I know makes a hockey player a hockey player.

“And you know, putting up a couple points too which is nice. But I think the main focus is the team and I think we’ve been doing good in the standings so far.”

This season, the Pat Canadians have compiled a 21-5-2 record and are coming off a quarter-final exit at the Circle K Classic, where Schultz had 13 points in five games.

In that tournament, Regina put together a 4-0 round robin record — highlighted by a 7-6 overtime win over the Pittsburgh Pens Elite team — in a game that saw Schultz record four goals and two assists.

“Yeah, it was cool,” said Schultz, whose team was down 6-3 in the third period in that memorable game. “With about six minutes left, they got into some penalty trouble.

“We scored a couple goals and eventually, with 0.5 seconds left, (a shot) went off my body and in. So, that was kind of lucky, but you know, you’ve got to be good to be lucky and lucky to be good.

“Still counted; a goal is a goal, right?”

Schultz — the only 2010-born player in the tournament comprising players born in 2007-09 — capped off the night with a much more intentional goal in overtime.

“They just made a breakout pass and the guy couldn’t handle it,” recalled Schultz, who played five games for the Pat Canadians last year as a 13-year-old. “And then it was just me and three other players, as my two other guys were changing.

“So, I picked up the puck and just thought I’d give it my last boost of energy, and kind of just carried through the middle and then out to the outside and ripped it far side.

“I think it was a smart shot, so I’m happy about it.”

Despite not applying for exceptional status to play in the WHL full-time next year as a 15-year-old, Schultz is still eligible to play up to 34 games as an underage player next season with the team that selects him in the 2025 WHL Draft.

It’s a new rule change brought in this season touted as the “Western Canadian Development Model” pilot project, which was approved by Hockey Canada last summer. The model allows any player who has previously been granted exceptional status as a 12-, 13- or 14-year-old to play half of a season with their respective WHL club at 15 without applying for further exceptional status.

He said the new model was a major factor in his decision.

“I feel that this is the best of both worlds; I can play 34 games in the WHL next season as a 15-year-old,” said Schultz. “Me and my family just feel that it’s the best decision for me in my on- and off-ice development, to not apply and take advantage of this new rule.”

In the new model, other 15-year-olds who haven’t been previously granted exceptional status can play up to 10 games in the WHL. Prior to this model, 15-year-olds were limited to five games.

In the last 20 years of major junior hockey, nine players in the Canadian Hockey League have been granted exceptional status with John Tavares becoming the first in 2005, followed by Aaron Ekblad in 2011 and Connor McDavid in 2012.

Only two players in WHL history have been granted exceptional status including Connor Bedard (2020) and Landon DuPont (2024), allowing them to play full-time in the league at 15.

Schultz said he “most likely” would have applied if the new rule hadn’t been implemented. His goal is to play half a season in the WHL next year while also suiting up for a U18 team.

However what that will look like for Schultz — who will turn 15 on March 15 — is a bit unclear. How many games he plays in the WHL and which games he gets to play will be determined by the WHL club that drafts him.

Currently, the Edmonton Oil Kings — who own the Moose Jaw Warriors’ 2025 first-round pick — have the best odds to land the top pick in the draft followed by the Regina Pats.

And while Schultz, who had 134 points in 27 games last year with the Regina Blues U15 AA squad, will be keeping an eye on the WHL standings and upcoming draft lottery this spring, he said it doesn’t matter to him where he gets selected.

“I think for my family, it would be preferable for them if I play in Regina, but to me, it doesn’t really matter,” said Schultz. “Obviously being in Regina would be really cool.

“But you know, if it pans out that I have to go somewhere, that’s OK with me.

“Being a part of that league next year or one day would be absolutely an honour. I’m looking forward to it.”

In the meantime, the 5-foot-10, 165-pounder, who attends Martin Collegiate in Regina, wants to continue to roll with the Pat Canadians and lead Regina on a lengthy playoff run.

But, of course, thoughts about the draft will be hard to ignore.

“I think the main focus is still on this year, and how far our team can make a push or make a run, but obviously it’s in the back of my head,” said Schultz. “But I don’t think I have to let the pressure of the draft get to me, and I think I’ve just got to focus more on the team this year and focus on winning because that’s what I want most.”

