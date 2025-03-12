Regina Folk Festival says ‘goodbye’ as organization prepares to dissolve

Regina Leader-Post Staff

The Regina Folk Festival (RFF) has cancelled plans to revive its long-standing outdoor music event in the summer of 2025.

The RFF’s board of directors announced “with heavy hearts” on Tuesday that it’s “no longer possible to continue producing the festival due to financial constraints and reduced operational capacity.”

“The time has come to say goodbye to the Regina Folk Festival,” said a statement on its website, adding that the board will now work to dissolve the RFF before inviting membership to a meeting this spring to “determine the next steps for the organization.”

The 2024 folk festival was previously cancelled as organizers continued to grapple with financial struggles in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. RFF did run alternate indoor programming throughout the fallow year while promising a return in 2025 for the 53rd iteration of the festival at Victoria Park.

However, economic challenges in Regina and across the music industry “have become insurmountable,” said the statement, which attributed the end of the festival to “ongoing financial pressures from the pandemic, including stagnant or reduced funding, rising costs, and declining ticket sales.”

The RFF had been disrupted for two years by COVID before returning to its usual format in 2022. That was followed by an unofficial “save the festival” campaign in 2023 as the non-profit organization implemented cost-saving measures that included cancelling the Winterruption festival in January and laying off four workers over the summer.

Artistic director Amber Goodwyn and executive director Leo Keiser were the last remaining members of a skeleton staff. Keiser — RFF’s former finance manager — had been promoted after the departure of executive director Josh Haugerud in 2023, but Keiser stepped down this past summer.

Despite ongoing challenges, organizers had expressed optimism about plans for a fresh start this summer under a new strategic plan. But the RFF’s statement on Tuesday said that, by the end of January, “it became clear that financial challenges and capacity limitations could not be overcome.”

Goodwyn will also step away after five years in her role, according to the statement. The organization thanked Goodwyn for her “visionary programming and exceptional leadership through pivotal moments of transition in the history of the organization.”

The statement also recognized the contributions of RFF’s many volunteers, donors, partners, and sponsors.

“This news is difficult, however we are filled with gratitude for everyone involved with the festival. We continue to be inspired by the musicians and artists who’ve graced our stages with their talent. We are grateful for the hardworking staff and crew who powered this world-class event. Last but not least, we are so thankful for the generations of audience members who made this festival as special as it was.”

The RFF said anyone who had already purchased tickets for 2025 should monitor their email for a refund over the next few business days.