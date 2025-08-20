Regina doctor found guilty of sexual impropriety by professional oversight body

Brandon Harder

Regina Leader-Post

A doctor who once owned and practiced at Northgate Medical Centres in Regina has been found guilty of three professional misconduct charges.

The Disciplinary Hearing Committee (DHC) from the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Saskatchewan (CPSS) found that Dr. Imafidon Thomas Izekor engaged in sexual impropriety and failed to maintain appropriate professional boundaries with two female patients, aged 19 and 16.

Further, it found he had disrespectful and unprofessional communication with employees of his clinic.

The charges were brought in March of 2022 by the CPSS, which regulates the practice of medicine in Saskatchewan. They are professional in nature and do not fall under the Criminal Code.

The 19-year-old patient

Regarding the 19-year-old patient, the charge concerned a 2018 incident where she sought a doctor’s note for work purposes.

A summary of her testimony from a nine-day hearing in May 2025 — contained within the CPSS decision dated Aug. 7 — states Izekor “asked ‘Are you sure you’re sick? You look great to me’ in a flirtatious manner,” and told her she had an attractive personality he’d like to be around.

It also says the doctor “asked if she had considered dating an older professional man, a doctor or a lawyer, and said he could not understand why Canadian women date men their age because these men ‘don’t have shit.’”

The summary mentions the doctor questioning her about benefits in her prior relationships. When the patient asked what he meant, she said he responded: “We’re both adults here. You know what I mean.”

The summary states the doctor looked her up and down a number of times. It also says he asked for her phone number and called her immediately before asking if he could call again to “revisit their conversation.”

Izekor, who testified in person at the hearing, essentially denied the allegations of inappropriate communication. A summary of his testimony, which lists his age as 42, states: “He asked for her phone number and last name to confirm the data he had on record and called her in her presence but never called her again thereafter.”

The DHC found the CPSS had proven the allegations regarding that patient on a balance of probabilities (meaning more likely than not).

This standard of proof, used in such proceedings, is a lesser standard than proof beyond a reasonable doubt, which is required to convict someone of a criminal offence in Canada.

The 16-year-old patient

Regarding the 16-year-old patient, the charge concerned a 2018 followup to a previous appointment regarding an eye condition.

“Dr. Izekor asked her what the age limit was for guys she would date. She replied two to three years older, maximum age 19. Dr. Izekor replied that ‘age is just a number,’” the summary reads.

“He went on to state that guys her age are predators/hunters and that he sees them with sexually transmitted diseases often,” it continues, noting the doctor told her to be careful with “f–k boys.”

The summary states the doctor told her she should find someone “who adds value,” inquired more than once if she was having sexual relations and told her she needed to be “scared.”

“He told her to call him ‘Thomas’ and said she could call him anytime,” reads the summary, noting the doctor called her from his cell phone after asking for her number and “told her she could call him if she was lonely now that she had his number.”

The summary states Izekor told the patient “guys have needs” and “moaned and rocked his pelvis back and forth.” The testimony summary goes on to say that he told the girl she could receive lab results at his home and that “no one needed to know.”

It states the doctor advised the patient they could be friends but she should not tell her mother.

According to a summary, Izekor testified that causes of her eye condition included Hepatitis B, C and HIV, which required him to inquire about drug use and sexual activity. He said she did not want to respond about drug use and the doctor said he told her the answer was necessary and would be kept confidential, even from her mom.

Izekor acknowledged that he “confirmed” her phone number by calling her, but denied using the term “f–k boys”, asking her out for dinner, telling her that guys have needs, making sexual motions with his hips, or suggesting she receive test results at his home.

The DHC decision states he acknowledged telling her “age is just a number.”

“He recommended (medically) that her partner should be within two to three years of her age. He asks every teen patient about the age of their relationship partner,” says the summary of his testimony.

Izekor argued the patient misunderstood his questions and “misinterpreted them as nefarious,” the DHC decision states.

Following an analysis of the evidence, as with the previous charge, the DHC ruled the allegations had been proven on a balance of probabilities.

“That his conduct was inappropriate is amply clear,” says the decision.

Yelling and heated exchanges

Regarding the charge related to unprofessional communication with employees of his clinic, the decision states “all of the employee witnesses” testified that “Dr. Izekor yelled at them or others or had heated exchanges with them or others in the workplace within hearing distance of staff and/or patients.”

The decision says “no workplace is perfect and some degree of conflict, tension and disagreement are inevitable,” but yelling at staff in the manner described is not only inappropriate, “it is unprofessional, unbecoming conduct.”

Izekor initially faced seven charges brought by the CPSS. However, two charges and three distinct allegations under a third charge were withdrawn by the CPSS. These included allegations of sexually assaulting an employee, falsifying records, influencing or attempting to influence people, and having people work in his clinic who were ineligible to work in Canada.

Additionally, Izekor was found not guilty of two other charges and several distinct allegations under a third charge. These included allegations of further sexual impropriety and failing to maintain boundaries with a patient, sexually assaulting an employee, making inappropriate comments to staff and engaging in controlling behaviour.

No penalty has yet been imposed on Izekor, who is listed on the CPSS website as being “On the Register” with an “Inactive” licence in “Good Standing.” He is required to have a practice monitor present for any professional encounter with female patients.

The website states a penalty hearing is expected in September 2025.

