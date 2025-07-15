Regina chiropractor appeals sexual assault conviction and sentence

Brandon Harder

Regina Leader-Post

Ruben Adam Manz, a Regina chiropractor who was convicted of sexually assaulting a former patient, has appealed that conviction and the 15-month conditional sentence he received.

A notice of appeal has been filed with the Saskatchewan Court of Appeal, dated June 23, which is the date Manz was sentenced.

The chiropractor went to trial in November of 2024 facing seven counts of sexual assault against seven former patients.

On Dec. 1, 2024, he was convicted of one count while the jury acquitted Manz of five others. A mistrial was declared on a seventh charge after the jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict on that count.

The notice of appeal document is signed by defence lawyer Thomas Hynes, who did not represent Manz at trial. The document suggests that Justice Janet McMurtry, the judge who presided over the jury trial, made several legal errors.

The first such alleged error relates to the handling of the portion of the trial surrounding the woman Manz was convicted of sexually assaulting.

Before he was charged criminally, Manz was the subject of an investigation by the Chiropractors’ Association of Saskatchewan following a complaint by that woman.

At trial, the woman testified that Manz touched her breasts while he was performing stretches on her neck.

The notice of appeal suggests McMurtry was wrong in not allowing defence lawyers to submit evidence pertaining to the outcome of the complaint process, and for “curtailing” cross-examination of the woman on that point.

Further, the judge erred by “inadequately instructing the jury of the use that could be made of the evidence about the regulatory body’s decision.”

Additionally, the appeal notice suggests the judge “erred in law in her instructions to the jury on matters of the evidence, the burden of proof, and the elements of the offence.”

The document goes on to suggest the Crown’s closing arguments at the end of the trial were “improper and caused a miscarriage of justice.”

The document doesn’t get into specifics, which is not abnormal at this stage of an appeal, as more fulsome submissions are generally made by parties at a later date, both in writing and in person.

“The trial judge erred in law by failing to address or correct issues of Crown conduct, including the Crown’s opening and closing statements, and evidence the Crown tendered that was contrary to the trial judge’s evidentiary rulings,” the document states, as an additional ground of appeal.

It also states the judge made a mistake by “failing to declare a mistrial.”

At a sentence hearing, the defence argued Manz should be granted an exception to a firearms prohibition, as he has hunted to provide food for his family. The judge denied his request.

The notice of appeal suggests McMurtry made a mistake in dismissing Manz’ application for that exception.

The document notes Manz wishes to be present in person when his appeal is heard. Should judges agree with him and a new trial is directed, he wishes to be again tried by judge and jury.

It is not clear when the appeal will be heard by a panel of judges in Saskatchewan’s top court.

The conditional sentence imposed on Manz allows him to serve it in the community while adhering to a list of conditions.

