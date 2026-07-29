Regina boys face $4K in traffic tickets after incident with e-dirt bikes, e-scooter

Leader-Post Staff

After attempting to outrun the law on electric dirt bikes and an e-scooter, three Regina boys are facing hefty fines for their traffic violations.

The boys, who are 12, 13 and 14 years old, were issued a combined $3,930 in traffic tickets after refusing to stop for officers while riding at high speeds on streets and pathways in the north end of the city, the Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a news release.

At about 8 p.m. on July 22, a Traffic Safety Unit officer near Lakeridge Road and Rochdale Boulevard noticed three boys on e-dirt bikes and a fourth on an e-scooter, according to the release.

An e-bike is a power-assisted bicycle with pedals while an e-dirt bike has no pedals and is powered by an electric motor. E-bikes over 500 watts or without pedals are considered motorcycles, which is why applicable licensing requirements and equipment standards apply when riding them.

To get a motorcycle licence in Saskatchewan, a person needs to be at least 16 years old. They also need to be 16 or over to operate an e-scooter and at least 14 to legally ride a pedalled e-bike.

The boys, all under the age of 16, were not complying with road rules, stated the release.

“The officer activated his emergency lights and attempted to pull them over, but the youth did not stop.”

The RPS Aerial Support Unit was engaged, quickly got a visual on the boys in a nearby green space and directed ground patrol to the area, according to RPS, which noted that three of the boys took off when they saw police while the fourth boy stayed to talk to them.

The Aerial Support Unit tracked the other three to their residences, where officers issued each one $1,310 worth of fines, added the police statement.

In a follow-up news release, the RPS said it is aware of broader community concerns regarding e-bikes and e-scooters. Those concerns include that they’re being operated by underage youth, travelling at unsafe speeds or on sidewalks, failing to follow traffic rules and are involved in near-miss incidents with pedestrians and/or other vehicles.

“We are reminding the public, including parents and young riders, about the importance of following regulations and practicing safe riding habits to ensure everyone is sharing our public spaces safely,” stated the follow-up release.

More information about the regulations can be found on RPS’s website.