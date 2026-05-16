Record flooding continues as more rain targets Saskatchewan

Nicole Goldsworthy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, SaskToday.ca

SASKATCHEWAN — The Saskatchewan Water Security Agency says additional rainfall expected across much of the province over the next several days could worsen flooding conditions in areas already dealing with record runoff and high water levels.

In a runoff update issued Thursday, the WSA warned that significant rainfall could increase river and creek flows and accelerate snowmelt in northern Saskatchewan, where snowpack still remains.

The northwest region, particularly around Meadow Lake, is expected to receive the heaviest precipitation, with forecasts calling for 20 to 40 millimetres of rain, potentially transitioning to snow later in the week. Localized areas could receive even higher amounts.

The WSA said many parts of the northwest have already experienced well above-normal runoff, leaving soils saturated and limiting the landscape’s ability to absorb additional moisture.

“These conditions may result in rising river and lake levels across the region,” the agency said in its advisory.

The agency also warned that forecasted strong winds could create increased wave action on lakes, leading to localized flooding and shoreline damage, particularly at Fishing Lake and Good Spirit Lake, where water levels are already high.

Where ice cover remains, officials said strong winds could also cause ice movement and increase the risk of ice push damage along shorelines.

During a SPSA flooding briefing May 14 , WSA Executive Director of Irrigation and Economic Development Leah Clark said Saskatchewan is beginning to see some high water levels recede, but officials remain concerned about the incoming storm system and lingering snowpack.

“I think we’re turning a corner,” Clark said. “We’re seeing a lot of those high flow events receding quite a bit here in the last 24 hours, especially.”

However, Clark said the province has already experienced record flooding conditions in some regions this spring, particularly along the Carrot River system.

“I know we’ve said this before, but I just want to reiterate that this runoff event, we saw record flows in certain areas, especially on the Carrot River,” Clark said.

She said Smoky Burn recorded its highest-ever water flow levels at nearly 1,000 cubic metres per second — roughly five times higher than normal flows.

“Smoky Burn did see the highest ever water flow recorded at nearly 1,000 cubic metres per second, and normally this flow would be around 200,” Clark said.

“To put that in perspective, at 1,000 cubic metres per second, that’s enough water to fill Mosaic Stadium to the top in under 20 minutes.”

Clark said the province anticipated the possibility of severe runoff this spring due to above-average snowpack and repeated advisories issued since early April. However, she said a major snowfall event that occurred after runoff had already begun significantly worsened conditions.

“There was higher-than-average snowpack, but please remember that we did have a significant snow event once runoff started, which really did play into this as well,” Clark said.

The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency said 11 communities currently remain under local states of emergency due to flooding.

Those communities include the rural municipalities of Barrier Valley, Big River, Buckland, Buchanan, Leroy, Meadow Lake, Ponass Lake, Prairie Rose, Usborne and Wolverine, along with Sturgeon Lake First Nation.

The Ministry of Highways said flooding continues to impact portions of Saskatchewan’s highway network heading into the Victoria Day long weekend.

Dan Palmer with the Ministry of Highways said approximately five provincial highway closures remain in effect due to flooding, along with roughly 20 additional water-related incidents affecting roads.

The ministry is also continuing emergency work on Highway 165 at the Smoothstone River crossing after the bridge was damaged by flooding and ice movement earlier this spring. A temporary single-lane bridge is expected to be completed by the end of May, weather permitting.

Highway 3 east of Tisdale was also reduced to one lane Wednesday after a culvert failed because of excessive water flows.

Officials are urging residents travelling over the long weekend to monitor weather alerts, check Saskatchewan’s Highway Hotline regularly and prepare emergency kits in case conditions worsen quickly.

Residents near rivers, lakes and creeks are also being asked to use caution around floodwaters, ice movement and unstable shorelines.