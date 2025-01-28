Reconciliation education centre opens in Weyburn

New reconciliation centre ‘a baby step to reconciliation’ says elder

Ryan Kiedrowski

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The World-Spectator

“This gathering here is a baby step to reconciliation,” said Elder Lorna Standingready during a blessing at the grand opening of the Reconciliation Education Centre at the Southeast College in Weyburn on Jan. 22.

Around 75 students, staff, dignitaries, Indigenous leaders and elders were on hand for the event, which also unveiled the college’s Indigenous Action Plan. The action plan features five goals, with each one broken down to a list of action items that reflect the spirit of the particular goal.

These goals include: improved communication between Southeast College and Indigenous partners; utilizing elders to guide and teach students and staff; providing increased student supports with culturally based resources; developing an Indigenous student recruitment strategy; and offering specific Indigenous content.

“In January, 2024, first nation representatives and representatives from the Métis locals in the Southeast College catchment area came together with the Southeast College executive team for a connecting day, and I was the facilitator for the day,” explained Stacey Mustatia, Indigenous Initiative Co-ordinator at Southeast College. “The connecting day was a day of discussion, brainstorming, identifying collective strengths, identifying our uniqueness, our knowledge and people resources and to lay the foundation for the vision of practical and tangible steps to bolster the well being and academic success of Indigenous students.”

She described the day as one of lively conversation, laughter, and a safe space to discuss ideas and speak one’s truth.

“This was the beginnings of the Indigenous Action Plan, and was followed up with ongoing virtual consultation meetings to ensure that the intended messaging is what was understood and what would go to print,” Mustatia said.

Also rising from that initial meeting would be the space at Southeast College Weyburn Campus in Room 134, now also known officially as the Reconciliation Education Centre. The space features large windows, live-edge tables, and artwork adorning the walls.

Jody Holzmiller, Interim President and CEO for Southeast College, called the grand opening event “a true testament to Southeast College’s commitment to reconciliation.”

“We look forward to sharing this space with our students, staff, and communities as a place to learn and appreciate the many facets of the Indigenous culture,” she said.

Dignitaries offer greetings

There were a number of dignitaries who attended the event.

“As I look around the room and I see so many bright faces and people who have benefited from education over the years, and what we’re seeing here, and what we’re introducing today is to try and educate even more on the issue of reconciliation and dealing with educating Canadians across this country about the great things that we have to offer,” said Souris-Moose Mountain MP Dr. Robert Kitchen.

Representing the Province of Saskatchewan was Moosomin-Montmartre MLA Kevin Weedmark, who also congratulated the College on their 50th anniversary year.

“Today’s an opportunity to both recognize past achievements and look forward to a positive, productive future,” he said. “The new centre that we’re here to celebrate will help our young people reach their potential and our government’s proud to work with Southeast College to provide education and training opportunities to students.”

Weedmark also noted how fortunate the province is to have a post secondary sector that is actively taking steps to Indigenize and support reconciliation.

“The opening of this new centre today is such a positive step in this regard,” he said. “It will help improve engagement with our Indigenous learners and create more opportunities for them to succeed. I know that this is at the heart of the goals of the Southeast College in its latest strategic plan. Reconciliation requires action from all of us. Supporting Indigenous learners improves the quality of life for Indigenous peoples and contributes to our growing province. We fully support Southeast College’s efforts to Indigenize learning spaces and incorporate Indigenous ways of knowing into post secondary education.”

For Weyburn’s Mayor Jeff Richards, Southeast College holds fond memories of when he served as Vice President of Strategic Development.

“As some of you will know, the college is pretty special to me,” he said. “They allowed me to hang out with them for half a dozen years or so up here, and this facility means a lot to me, and so do the people here.”

Now in his capacity as mayor, he was able to return to the college with a pledge.

“As mayor of Weyburn, I am today prepared to commit to you that city council and all of administration is committed to fostering meaningful relationships with First Nations people and all peoples in our community,” he said. “Recently, the City of Weyburn went through a strategic planning exercise, like all places do, and we developed a new mission statement. That mission statement is ‘A Community for All’, and we believe in that. We posted that in large letters on the wall of council chambers so that we’re reminded every time we walk in there. Weyburn is a community for all peoples together. We’re stronger when we talk about the truths of the past, and we work together to build a community rooted in mutual respect, equality and purpose.”

Southeast College Chair John Williams was next to speak, noting the importance of the day’s ceremony.

“The centre represents a small but significant step in Southeast College’s path towards truth and reconciliation and the inclusion of Indigenous culture in our education framework,” he said. “It’s more than just a space for people to gather. It’s a spot for students to exchange knowledge, to learn from each other and to build understanding of each other’s cultures and the mutual respect that comes from that and from there, to move forwards together. Today’s celebration is the accumulation of efforts from many individuals in this room.”

Echoing the sentiments of those before her, Monica Osborn, Executive Director for the Weyburn Chamber of Commerce, spoke on how reconciliation is not a single act, but a continuous journey.

“One that requires the commitment of individuals, organizations and communities,” she said. “As a representative of the Weyburn businesses and economic development communities, we recognize the importance of partnerships that respect and honour the rich histories, cultures, and contributions of Indigenous peoples.

“We’re excited about the role this centre will play in inspiring a more inclusive and equitable future—not only in Weyburn, but across our region,” Osborn continued. “Let the centre be a beacon of hope and progress, reminding us all of the strengths that come from unity and understanding.”

Sharing gifts

The celebration was also a feast for the ears, as the duo Amberjacks entertained the audience with Métis fiddle classics and Indigenous Youth Drummers from Ocean Man First Nation shared their talents. The drummers would also go on to close the ceremonies, leading a round dance in the newly christened room.

Also on hand was Indigenous Alumni student, John Bouchard, who graduated from Southeast College in 2023 and First Nations University of Canada. Bouchard is also a gifted drum builder, bringing one of his works to the ceremony.

“In the spirit of reconciliation, you learn our past is always about giving,” he said. “Even the greatest chiefs in the past had nothing, because a great chief would give everything they had for their people. So in that spirit, I would like to give this drum.”

The most effective way to determine who would receive the gifted drum was to draw names, with Kelli Schuster being the recipient of the gift.

After a ribbon cutting to open the Reconciliation Education Centre, Elder Lorna led a smudge ceremony, burning sacred medicines including sage she picked herself, sweetgrass, cedar, and tobacco, giving those gathered an opportunity to cleanse and purify themselves.

To honour Mustatia for her efforts in making the Reconciliation Education Centre a reality, Freida Sparvier (Adult Basic Education Principal), Nicole Bear (Director of Education), and Elder Errol Kinistino, all of Ochapowace Nation presented Mustatia with a starblanket.

“We honour our grads when they graduate, we give them this because they succeeded,” explained Bear before the trio wrapped the starblanket around Mustatia.