Recently retired Calton teacher Dormuth running for trustee in Sask Rivers

A recently retired teacher at Carlton Comprehensive High School has entered his name as a candidate for trustee in the City of Prince Albert in the Saskatchewan Rivers School Division.

Michael Dormuth said that as a recently retired educator he wants to find a way to remain close to education.

“I am not in it anymore, but I really want to continue to work with the kids in mind and just find out how the school board works and see if I can’t help in any of that,” Dormuth said.

“I never aspired to what we would call administration. I’ve always been a classroom teacher and proudly so. I’ve had many opportunities to move up and prefer just to stay in the classroom where the kids are.”

Dormuth said that his recent closeness to the school level was one asset that he offered as a trustee. He also said that he does his research before making decisions.

“I certainly would offer knowledge towards what the classroom situation is like, (and) how it can be improved,” he added. “All my decisions would be pedagogically based and on scientifically based not political leanings or anything like that.”

Dormuth added that he feels he has a rapport with teachers, educational assistants. However, he said there is room for improvement.

“I’m concerned that maybe things could be better with morale and things could be better for the staff, … and safe classrooms, that kind of thing, proper training for EAs,” Dormuth said.

If elected as a trustee, Dormuth said proper budgeting would be one of his main goals.

His other goals would be ensuring that there are best practices in education for both staff and students

“I really care about what happens inside the schools themselves, both rural and urban,” he said.

He put his goals in a simple form of a series of questions to summarize his position

“My goals are to find what’s best and I will always take into consideration what I call my three questions, what’s best for the students, what’s best for the staff? What’s best for the community?”

The Municipal and School Board elections are scheduled for Nov. 13.

