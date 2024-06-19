Rebecca Strong to perform on steps of city hall Friday

It’ll be a busy afternoon at Prince Albert City Hall on Friday morning.

Canada’s Got Talent winner Rebecca Strong will be performing on the front steps of city hall beginning at 10:45 a.m. ahead of the Unity Walk for National Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

Tia Furstenberg, the Arts and Culture Coordinator for the city of Prince Albert, says Strong approached the city about performing on Indigenous People’s Day.

“It’s incredibly exciting and also so generous and kind of Rebecca to share her talents with her community,” Furstenberg said. “I think her heart for our community is just evident by asking to perform.”

The event is free to attend, but attendees are asked to donate towards the Prince Albert Grand Council’s tiny home project for the homeless. Furstenberg said that was also Strong’s idea.

“You can really just tell that she cares about Prince Albert and that she is just such a wonderful role model, especially for children,” Furstenberg said. “She’s become this beacon of what Prince Albert has to offer and how amazing our citizens are and how we show up for one another.”

Strong won Canada’s Got Talent earlier this year and took home the grand prize of one million dollars. During her return home after the finale, she was presented with a Star Blanket by Prince Albert Grand Council chiefs.

“It’s such an incredible privilege to have Rebecca come and perform in front of City Hall and really in the heart of the city, the downtown.” Furstenberg explained. “We really thank Rebecca for thinking of this and for approaching us and being able to share her talent and generosity with the city is truly special.”

Strong’s performance is one of several activities scheduled for National Indigenous Peoples’ Day, although most will take place in Kinsmen Park. Opening Ceremonies will start at noon following the Unity Walk. Activities include face painting, trapper events, jigging contests, and storytelling.

