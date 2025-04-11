REAL’s new interim CEO pulls ‘inappropriate’ comment from consulting website

Larissa Kurz

Regina Leader-Post

Trent Fraser, the new interim CEO at Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL), removed a comment from his website that he acknowledges was “inappropriate” just one day into his new role.

In a personal bio posted to the website of his consulting company, Fraser Strategy, Fraser said his favourite superhero was Batman because “chicks dig him.”

While some women have reclaimed the word in an act of self-empowerment, it has a history of being demeaning or insulting.

“That particular thing was done when we first started the website in 2007 and it is absolutely inappropriate,” he told the Leader-Post when asked about the comment in the context of the controversial Experience Regina tourism campaign.

That campaign, crafted by Tourism Regina while under the direction of REAL, backfired in 2023 under scrutiny of sexism. It made international headlines for slogans that included “Show us your Regina” and “We are the city that rhymes with fun.”

Shortly after his interview Friday, the superhero reference was removed from his website.

Despite that comment, REAL chair Jaime Boldt said the board of directors is confident Fraser is the right choice as the organization’s new leader.

“We’re comfortable with the accountability and responsibility that he’s taken around that and ready to move forward and get some good stuff done here at REAL,” said Boldt.

Fraser was announced as the new interim CEO on Thursday while REAL continues its search for a permanent leader. He takes the reins from Roberta Engel, who filled the interim role since January of 2024.

Engel took over when former CEO Tim Reid was removed by REAL’s then-acting board of directors. She was previously vice-president of corporate services for REAL and has now resigned.

“This was not an easy decision, as the past seven years have been a true highlight of my career,” said Engel in a news release. “Having met all of my personal and professional goals, I know this is the right time for me to move on to pursue new opportunities.”

REAL is responsible for bringing in events and operating city-owned facilities on the exhibition grounds at REAL District, which includes the Brandt Centre, Mosaic Stadium, Co-operators Centre, International Trade Centre, and others.

Fraser said he will focus on continuing work to improve REAL’s challenging financial situation. The municipal corporation’s profitability has been under the microscope for more than a year and its future is unclear as council considers possible next steps, including dissolution.

REAL says its board is “committed to work within” the $11.2-million budget granted by city council for 2025, which was less than the organization’s request of $12.7 million.

Fraser is a business consultant with 30 years of experience in marketing, event management and business development. He’s previously worked for the Saskatchewan Roughriders, Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL) and as a consultant with REAL.

He ran as a Conservative Party of Canada candidate in the Regina-Lewvan riding for the 2015 federal election. He was also credibly linked by CBC Saskatchewan to Advance Regina, an anonymous political group that called for “a new city council” in the municipal election this fall.

The third-party group ran social media ads that criticized city spending, including on REAL, opposed “left-wing activist” issues and targeted councillors seeking re-election.

A complaint was submitted against Advance Regina for allegedly providing Conservative Party and Saskatchewan Party voter lists to municipal candidates, which would violate election privacy laws.

Boldt said the board was “aware of Trent’s past political involvement” prior to his hiring and is “not concerned at all.”

“We believe that people should be encouraged to run for office and one of the biggest problems today that we have is encouraging people to run for office, regardless of their political viewpoint,” she said. “We need to have diversity of folks around tables.”

Fraser said he has not been in contact with Advance Regina since before the civic election in November.

lkurz@postmedia.com