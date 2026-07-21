Reagan Low Memorial Car Show pays tribute to late car aficionado

What started as a way to pay tribute to the late Reagan Low has expanded to the parking lot of the Princess Auto in Prince Albert

The fourth annual Reagan Low Memorial Car Show took over the lot at Princess Auto on Saturday and brought in cars from the area.

Karen Low is the mother of Reagan Low, who passed away on July 19 2022.

“He was totally into the car scene, and as we found out after he passed away, very influential in the car scene,” Low said. “We just felt as though we needed to create that legacy for him and honour him.”

The car show was co-hosted by OCDetailing and the Midnight North Car Club. Low said that honouring Reagan was the big part of it.

“The smaller part that we didn’t realize at the time, but we know now, is that it’s just made this day so much easier for us because we’re spending it with friends,” Karen said. “We’re spending it remembering Reagan and honouring the things he did.”

Low said that it also is a way to get to know people who knew Reagan.

“Seeing all these people here that are gathering, in large part because Reagan started this, is just really gratifying,” Low said.

This was the second year the car show was hosted at the Princess Auto parking lot. For the first two years it was on the Low family acreage.

“The first year was the memorial and it just happened by coincidence that a bunch of guys came to the memorial and brought their cars,” Karen said. “Then after the memorial, we did a cruise around town. It was just so much fun. It was such a positive way to end just a horrible day.”

After the first year, Karen said they decided to continue it in their backyard. Eventually it became too large to manage.

“We talked to Princess Auto and partnered with them to offer it here. I think last year we had around 65 cars and I think this year we’re probably like right around 50,” she explained.

The car show is also a Mental Health fundraiser for a Saskatoon-based non-profit called Love my Mind. The group was founded by the Anderson family in memory of Mark Anderson, who suffered from depression compounded by alcohol addiction, and took his own life in November 2018.

“They do a number of different things,” Karen explained.

Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald



There were many cars on display the Reagan Low Memorial Car Show, a tribute to the late Reagan Low at the parking lot of Princess Auto in Prince Albert on Saturday

“They’re a very grassroots organization that just does what’s needed. They don’t stand on protocols and things like that. They just get you the help you need.”

Karen said Reagan had struggles with his mental health. While he didn’t die by suicide, Karen said those struggles were still hard on him.

“All we know is that his heart quit beating and it was probably a result of, lot of… trauma his body had been through in his 30 years dealing with his depression,” she said.

She explained that people sometimes misunderstand how Reagan died and it was nice to be able to clear the air.

“We do always say that Reagan did not die by suicide because I think everybody always assumes that. and that wasn’t the case. He was in a very good place. He was getting married in three months, he was starting his business, things were going well, like it was a great time in his life, but I guess a higher power just decided that it was time,” Low said.

There was also a barbecue along with the car show, and prize draws thanks to donations from local businesses.

They also sold hoodies to commemorate the Car Show.

Karen wanted to recognize all the people who have made the Reagan Low Memorial Car Show such as success.

“My husband and I and Reagan’s fiancé, Megan (Hendous) kind of started this, but I mean, we just have had so much support (and) we get better every year,” she said. “We don’t want to have 500 cars here. We don’t want to get that big. We want to have a small community driven, intimate kind of thing.”

michael.oleksyn@paherald.sk.ca