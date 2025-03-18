RCMP warn residents after shots fired from white truck in Big River First Nation

The Big River RCMP has asked residents to be on the lookout for a white early 2000s model Chevrolet or GMC ¾ ton long-box truck after officers received two reports that gun shots were fired from it.

The RCMP were notified at around 5:40 p.m. on Tuesday. The truck has a broken rear window, and is reportedly being driven by a man who may be wearing a black mask.

Witnesses last saw the truck driving northbound on Hwy 793 on Big River First Nation. No injuries have been reported.

The RCMP has asked residents to avoid approaching the truck as the occupants are considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about it is asked to call 9-1-1 in an emergency, or 310-RCMP in a non-emergency.

The RCMP said in a press release that they are in the preliminary stages of their investigation and will share more information when they have it.