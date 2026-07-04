RCMP vehicle investigating fatal rollover near Frenchman Butte

Onion Lake RCMP are investigating a single vehicle rollover that occurred on Highway 797 on Thursday.

At approximately 11:30 a.m., RCMP received a report that a single vehicle had rolled over. Officers responded along with fire and EMS. The sole occupant of the vehicle was transported to hospital by EMS. He was declared deceased by EMS enroute to hospital.

He has been identified as a 40-year-old male from Lloydminster. His family has been notified.

Onion Lake RCMP continue to investigate with the assistance of a Saskatchewan RCMP collision reconstructionist.