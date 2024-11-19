RCMP use conducted energy device to arrest suspects accused of ramming police vehicle

The Hudson Bay RCMP have arrested two suspects accused of ramming a police vehicle in stolen truck on Nov. 14.

Officers visited a residence on Albert Street in Hudson Bay and found a truck previously reported stolen in Nipawin on Nov. 2. When the officers approached with emergency lights on, someone started the truck, accelerated, and struck the passenger side of the police vehicle.

The damage disabled the police vehicle. The driver of the truck then struck the police vehicle again.

Police say the occupants refused to exit the truck and continued trying to escape. The officers then broke one of the truck’s windows to gain entrance to the car.

When the driver continued efforts to flee, the officers deployed a conducted energy device and arrested him. Police also arrested the passenger.

James Whitehead, 22, of Tisdale and Sabrina Kelly, 30, also of Tisdale, have been charged in connection with the case. Whitehead faces five charges, including assaulting police officers with a weapon and resisting arrest. Kelly faces two charges, including obstruction of a peace officer.

Both suspects were remanded into custody until their next court appearance in Melfort on Thursday.