RCMP to present preliminary timeline of James Smith Cree Nation mass stabbings

The Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes unit will present a preliminary timeline of the mass stabbing incident that occurred in James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon on Sept. 4, 2022.

RCMP investigators plan to release the timeline during a presentation in Melfort on Thursday. The presentation will fulfill a commitment made by Saskatchewan RCMP Commanding Officer Rhonda Blackmore to share a preliminary timeline about the homicides.

“The information to be released will not impact the two upcoming Saskatchewan Coroners Service inquests and the independent investigation being conducted by the Saskatoon Police Service and the Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team,” reads an RCMP media advisory sent out Monday morning.

Blackmore will provide opening remarks while Superintendent Joshua Graham, the officer in charge of Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes, will present the timeline.

The presentation will start at 9:30 a.m. and is expected to run for around four hours. There will be a 45 minute question and answer period afterwards.

The event will be livestreamed on the Saskatchewan RCMP Facebook page.

Eleven people died and 18 more were injured during the mass killings on Sept. 4. The stabbings led to a massive manhunt which lasted until Sept. 7, when the primary suspect, Myles Sanderson, was arrested. Sanderson went into medical distress and died shortly after his arrest. His brother, Damien, was originally thought to be involved in the stabbings, but was later found dead in James Smith Cree Nation.