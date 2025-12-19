RCMP seizes large quantities of Cannabis and Cocaine

Daily Herald Staff

On Dec. 12 at around 2:50 p.m., Indian Head RCMP were conducting proactive patrols on Hwy No. 1, west of Indian Head, when they came upon Saskatchewan Highway Patrol officers with the Provincial Protective Services Branch who had stopped a tractor-trailer unit.

Indian Head RCMP stopped and offered to assist the Highway Patrol officers. As a result of investigation, officers found roughly 111 kilograms of illegal cannabis and approximately 874 grams of cocaine in the tractor-trailer unit. The items were seized by Indian Head RCMP. Indian Head RCMP arrested a male at the scene.

“The collaboration between Indian Head RCMP and the Saskatchewan Highway Patrol resulted in a substantial drug seizure,” Sgt. Miles Kelly, the detachment commander for the Indian Head RCMP, said in a press release. “Together they kept more than 100 kilograms of illicit drugs from reaching their intended destinations. I’m proud of our skilled officers, who continue to disrupt criminal networks across Saskatchewan, and across the country – ultimately keeping our communities safe.”

Krenar Guci, 49, from Port Coquitlam, BC is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine and possession for the purpose of distributing.

“Community safety is a priority for our government and strong policing partnerships are how we deliver it,” Community Safety Minister Michael Weger said. “Saskatchewan Highway Patrol and the RCMP continue to work together to help keep our province strong, safe and secure, and I thank the officers involved for their commitment to this work.”

Krenar Guci is scheduled to appear in Indian Head Provincial Court on Mar. 17, 2026. Police are still investigating the matter.