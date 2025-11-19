RCMP seize replica submachine gun and loaded prohibited pistol during search in Nipawin

The Prince Albert RCMP’s Crime Reduction Team has seized a replica submachine gun, loaded pistol and an unknown powder located while searching a residence in Nipawin.

Officers executed a search warrant and found a loaded prohibited pistol, a carbine rifle with no serial numbers and loaded prohibited magazines, a rifle, a replica submachine gun, a conducted energy weapon (commonly known as taser), materials consistent with drug trafficking including a scale and packaging and 300 grams of an unknown white powder – it will be sent to Health Canada for further examination were found by the Police Officers.

“This investigation determined drugs were being trafficked in the Nipawin, Tisdale, Melfort, Carrot River and surrounding area,” said Cpl. Tyler Kerr of the RCMP Crime Reduction Team. “It’s the result of inter-provincial collaboration and excellent work by our criminal analysts and investigators that we continue to identify sources of criminal activity and take enforcement action to help keep our communities safe.”

Officers also arrested 44-year-old John Fortin of Nipawin on Nov. 10 and seized a quantity of cocaine. Fortune was arrested in relation to an ongoing investigation by the RCMP’s Prince Albert Crime Reduction Team (CRT).

Fortin is charged with possession of prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition, possession of firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized and unsafe storage of a firearm.

He will appear in Nipawin Provincial Court on Dec. 17. The investigation is ongoing.