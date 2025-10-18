RCMP seize more than 100 bottles and cans of hard liquor, beer, and coolers in Hatchet Lake

Wollaston Lake RCMP officers have arrested two men accused of illegally bringing alcohol into Hatchet Lake First Nation by boat.

Officers seized 44 bottles of hard liquor, 42 cans of beer, and roughly 40 cans/bottles of coolers from a bag that was placed on the beach in the bush near the community. The RCMP began searching the area after using a drone to identify two individuals unloading a large number of bags from two boats docked in the community.

Hatchet Lake is a dry community.

“Illegal alcohol is a threat to public safety,” Wollaston RCMP Sgt. Robert Gatenby said in a press release. “Licensed institutions ensure that alcohol is sold responsibly with proper oversight. If these safeguards are ignored and unregulated alcohol makes its way into our communities, the health and safety of its consumers are at risk. Our officers seizing this alcohol prior to it reaching its final destination is a crucial step in preventing these dangers.”

Two men from Hatchet Lake have been charged with one count of selling or offering to sell, display, or keep alcohol. They are scheduled to make their first court appearance on Nov. 12.