RCMP seize meth and cocaine from stolen vehicle.

The Meadow Lake RCMP seized 94 grams of methamphetamine, 11 grams of cocaine, drug trafficking paraphernalia, and an imitation firearm while searching a stolen vehicle on Thunderchild First Nation.

Three people have been arrested following the investigation. Micayla Jimmy, 26, Ashton Martell, 35, and Tariq Nicotine, 27, all face multiple charges, including one count each of possessing methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking.

Jimmy also faces three additional charges, including two counts of failing to comply with a court order. All three are from Thunderchild First Nation. They made their first court appearances in Onion Lake on May 13.

All three individuals were travelling in an SUV the RCMP pulled over on May 11 because it matched the description of a stolen vehicle. Investigators later determined the vehicle was stolen and searched it, leading to the seizures.