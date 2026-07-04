RCMP seize guns and drugs in Pelican Narrows

Two people are facing charges after RCMP officer seized firearms, illicit drugs and trafficking paraphernalia at a residence in Pelican Narrows

On June 30, Pelican Narrows RCMP received a report that an individual was being forcibly confined in a residence. Officers attended the residence and determined that an adult male had assaulted an individual who reported non-life threatening injuries. The individual had also been prevented from leaving the residence.

Further investigation led to officers seizing two firearms, an imitation firearm, ammunition, approximately 40 grams of crystal meth, a small amount of fentanyl and trafficking paraphernalia at the residence. An adult male and female were arrested.

The male assaulted a police officer and then tried unsuccessfully to escape during his arrest. The officer was not injured.

Colin Ballantyne, 36, and Alyson Custor, 32, both from Pelican Narrows were arrested and each face several charges.

They appeared in Prince Albert Provincial Court on July 2.