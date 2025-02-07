RCMP seize drugs, firearms, and 35,000 illegal cigarettes following search at residence northeast of Humboldt

RCMP officers seized 1,000 grams of methamphetamine, 801 grams of cocaine, four firearms, ammunition, bear spray, drug trafficking paraphernalia, and 35,000 illegal cigarettes after searching a residence northeast of Humboldt on Tuesday, Feb. 4.

Officers also seized $42,245 in cash, a small amount of crack cocaine, and “additional evidence of drug trafficking” after conducting a traffic stop near the residents.

Two people were arrested following the traffic stop. Gaetan Carrier, 59, faces three charges, including one count of possessing cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and one count of possessing methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking. Further charges are anticipated, according to an RCMP press release.

A woman was arrested along with Carrier but later released without charge.

Carrier is scheduled to make his first court appearance in Humboldt Provincial Court on March 24.

The Saskatchewan RCMP’s Prince Albert Crime Reduction Team (CRT), Warrant Enforcement and Suppression Team (WEST) and Humboldt RCMP detachment were all involved in the investigation.