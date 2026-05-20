RCMP seize drugs and guns from White Fox residence

The Saskatchewan RCMP’s Prince Albert Crime Reduction Team (CRT) seized a loaded gun, ammunition, cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, and drug trafficking paraphernalia from a residence in White Fox on May 13.

Officers seized the items with help from the Nipawin RCMP and Saskatchewan RCMP’s Critical Incident Response Team.

They also arrested three individuals—one man and two women—at the scene.

Caydin Federiuk-Indian, 20, and Sabrina Kelly, 32, both face multiple charges including three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and out count of possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose. Both individuals are from White Fox. They made their first court appearance in Carrot River on May 14.

The RCMP release the other woman without laying charges.

In total, the police seized one loaded rifle-style firearm, one replica firearm, ammunition, roughly 19 grams of cocaine, 33 grams of crack cocaine, 35 grams of methamphetamine, four grams of fentanyl, cellphones, a sum of cash, and trafficking paraphernalia.