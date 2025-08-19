RCMP seize cocaine and meth in Martensville investigation

A drug trafficking investigation led Saskatchewan RCMP officers to seize significant amounts of cocaine and methamphetamine earlier this month.



On August 7, members of the Prince Albert Crime Reduction Team located two people in a parked vehicle in Martensville. Police say the suspected illicit drugs were destined for the Spiritwood area.



Officers arrested a 45-year-old woman and a 55-year-old man at the scene. A search of the vehicle turned up 891 grams of cocaine, 629 grams of methamphetamine, 55 grams of crack cocaine, $7,990 in cash, a conducted energy weapon, an expandable baton, and other evidence of trafficking.



As a result, Arlene Sakebow of Saskatoon and Leon Clay of Pelican Lake First Nation are each facing charges that include possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine and methamphetamine, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000, and possession of a prohibited weapon.



Both made their first appearance in Saskatoon Provincial Court on August 11.